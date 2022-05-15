‘The Voice’ Fans Say They Are ‘Not Watching’ Season 22 After Announcement

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are in disbelief after the coaching panel for season 22 of the show was announced.

It was revealed on Sunday, May 15, 2022, that Kelly Clarkson will not be returning to the show for season 22 and instead, Camila Cabello would be taking over her chair.

The coaching panel will consist of Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello. Cabello was previously a mentor on the show, meaning she has some experience with the way it works.

Some Fans Say They Won’t Watch the Show Without Clarkson

When “The Voice” announced the coaching panel on Instagram, many of the comments were about Clarkson’s whereabouts.

“Not watching without queen @kellyclarkson,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “@kellyclarkson where are you?”

“Wait? Kelly is taking a break? Omg,” one comment reads.

Others are excited about the panel as it was presented in the video.

“Happy to see Blake back, nice to see Camila too!” one comment reads.

Some people were sad about Clarkson and Ariana Grande both being off the panel.

“kelly and ariana both leaving the voice lowkey makes me sad even though i never watched it because i was so happy to see my childhood years fave become friends with my tween/teenage years fave but i’m so glad they’re going to focus on the projects they love!,” one tweet about the situation reads.