‘The Voice’ Fans Call For Changes Ahead of Season 22 Finale

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are upset following the semi-finals, and many are calling for changes to be made to the show.

There were no guarantees made to coaches about how many artists they would get through to the finale in season 22, a change that was made a few seasons ago and resulted in season 21’s coach Ariana Grande having no artists make it through to the finale.

So, this season, heading into the semi-final results episode, Blake Shelton’s team featured three artists, John Legend’s team featured three artists, Camila Cabello’s team featured one artist, and Gwen Stefani had just one artist left on her team as well. By the end of the episode, Shelton had three artists remaining while Stefani had zero.

The Instant Save artists on Tuesday, December 6, were Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Justin Aaron and Cardona.

Now, fans are calling for some changes to be made.

Fans Took to Social Media to Ask That Changes to Voting Be Made

Some people think the changes could be as simple as opening up voting for longer. Right now, voting is open from 8 p.m. ET on Mondays until 7 a.m. ET on Tuesdays. Then, results are delivered on Tuesday night.

In a Reddit post, one fan asked that the show was changed or “renamed.”

“John is ‘stunned’ for a REASON. For us cable cutters voting has already closed and I cant even support the AMAZING and TALENTED vocalist who all deserve to be in the finale,” one person wrote. “Change the way you decide to get votes? remove Blake and his f*ckin cult following? literally never turn around the chairs till the finale episode so you truly judge by the quality of their voice?!”

One person replied, “Space out the episodes and leave voting open longer. If the results were on Wednesday, they could leave voting open long enough for people on streaming.”

Others said they wished all coaches would have artists in the finale.

“I see no reason not to make it so every coach gets a singer in the finale, which would have given us Justin and presumably removed someone from Team Blake. I guess it would end some of the “drama” in announcing who moves forward, but I think that’s a fair trade,” one reply reads.

Fans have also taken to Instagram comments to call for changes, with one fan writing, “these are the most skewed results I’ve ever seen and I watch every season.”

Some have said they’re “done” watching the show now after the results.

“I don’t know how you kept your composure,” one person wrote to Legend. “It made me feel physically sick that your team members were in the bottom 4.They all had the best voices this season.It feels like the ‘America’ that votes on the voice might be racist.They clearly are not voting for the best voice.”

Some Fans Say the Show Should Be Renamed

In a separate Reddit thread, some fans called for “The Voice” to be renamed to “cutest boy” or “country singer.”

“I have zero issue with bodie and Morgan making it,” one person replied. “Maybe Bryce [Leatherwood] on a good day. But you can’t convince me that Brayden [Lape] deserves it more than Parajita, Justin, and Kim.”

Another person wrote, “At this point, if anyone other than Brayden or Bryce wins, we should consider this season a success. Hate to be a hater, but those two guys shouldn’t have made it past week 1 of the live shows, with the other talent that was on the show. They are not even remotely in the same league as the others.”

Leatherwood and Lape are both country singers that are on Team Blake this season.

John Legend and Gwen Stefani have both expressed disappointment over the results. Omar Jose Cardona shared a post written by his brother that expressed his disappointment as well. Some fans have gone as far as to call the show racist because of the results and say the show was “rigged.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC. The season finale will air in two parts on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13.