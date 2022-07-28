Fans Slam ‘The Voice’ Coach

Some fans are hitting out at “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani ahead of season 22 of the show, which is set to air in the fall of 2022.

Stefani originally joined “The Voice” during season 7 of the show, and she’s been a coach during seasons 9, 12, 17 and 19 as well.

For season 22, Stefani joins her husband, Blake Shelton, who is the only original coach on “The Voice,” as well as new coach Camila Cabello, and John Legend, who has been on the show since season 16, which aired in 2019.

Some Fans Think Stefani Is ‘Boring’

Some fans took to Reddit to talk about the upcoming season of the show, and, specifically, to talk about which coaches are set to return.

“Am I the only one who finds Gwen Stefani boring?” the original thread reads. “I love her as a person, as Adam [Levine] said, she is an angel. BUT, I find her soooo boring on the voice. I hope they bring back Alicia [Keys] or Shakira instead. Heck I wish they bring back ADAM.”

Most people in the replies tended to agree with the thread.

“Nope I feel ya on this one,” one person wrote. “Shoot, I’d bring back Usher or Shakira before Gwen … but that’s just me.”

One person wrote, “I ADORE No Doubt-era Gwen so so so so so much but The Voice is what made my love for her die and it’s such a sad story.”

Some disagreed, however.

“I don’t find her boring she just needs to hold back on the fashion stuff,” a reply reads.

Some are Worried About the New Season

Some people are worried about the next season of “The Voice” and whether they will feel invested in it or not without some of their favorite coaches on the show.

“You’re not alone honestly,” one reply reads. “And after hearing news that she’s back in season 22 without Kelly in it, I feel like I won’t be as invested again in this season as I was in S21. It always feels like Gwen can’t keep up with the competitiveness of the other coaches. Maybe that’s the reason whenever Gwen is on a particular season, coaches are kinda toning it down a bit in their banters.”

Another person wrote, “I think she’s fake as heck, no clue what Blake Shelton sees in her.”

When it comes to who fans might rather see, some are very particular in saying that they miss Adam Levine’s presence as a coach on the show.

“I’ve been with the show since S1,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I admit, I also thought the Blake and Adam thing got a bit stale at the middle, but looking at the banter now is just painful. I mean, there are some funny moments, but it seemed kind of forced for me. It’s like they are trying to replace Adam because people have always loved the banter between the coaches.”

They added, “I know that there are some controversies about Adam’s choices on the voice, but it was his opinion. I think if he is passionate about something/someone, he just goes for it.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

