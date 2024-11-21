‘The Voice’ Fans Up in Arms Over NBC’s Season 27 Announcement

Many fans enjoying the current season of “The Voice” have expressed irritation over an NBC announcement that came just as the season 26 coaches — Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stefani — kicked off the playoff rounds on November 19, 2024.

Hours before the season 26 episode aired, “The Voice” posted a social media video with a “mic drop moment” featuring the next season’s coaches — Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Bublé — to announce that season 27 will premiere on February 3, 2025. This is the first time in the show’s history that “The Voice” has premiered so early in the calendar year.

Fans immediately pushed back on the news. Some complained that the new season will come too quickly, while others were annoyed with the future coaching lineup given the chemistry between the current foursome.

There Will Be Less Than 8 Weeks Between Season 26 Finale & Season 27 Premiere of ‘The Voice’

The final season 26 performances will air live on December 9, according to Parade, with voting results revealed during the season finale on December 10. By launching season 27 less than eight weeks later, the February 3 date makes season 27’s premiere earlier in the calendar year than any other season of “The Voice,” based on IMDb episode guides. The closest NBC came to launching a season that early was back in 2012, when season 2 premiered on February 5.

Most spring seasons of “The Voice” have begun in late February or early March, so the start date for season 27 has thrown some people off, including one who wrote on Instagram, “Man, yall put out a new season every other month😂”

“Woah that’s VERY early for a spring season,” someone else wrote. “More live shows please? 😮”

Another confused fan tweeted, “Wait so has this been filmed already, before this season’s live shows 😳”

The season 27 coaches have, indeed, already taped most of the shows that will begin airing on February 3, beginning with the Blind Auditions.

Many Fans Were Crushed That Michael Bublé is the Only Coach Returning from Season 26

Many fans also expressed dismay about the incoming coaches for season 27. Some didn’t realize that, other than Michael Bublé, the other season 26 coaches won’t be returning for the next season, while others were frustrated to see who’s in the 2025 lineup.

The current foursome has had exceptional chemistry, many fans noted, including one who commented, “The chemistry between the coaches this season is unmatched, no season has been this good.”

Another wrote, “Oh nooooo! I may not be able to watch!! This is the best season ever with Gwen, Snoop, Reba and Micheal! SO SAD!!!!”

Even McEntire echoed those sentiments during a recent episode as she was chatting with Snoop, telling him, “The camaraderie between the four coaches is the best. This is my third season. This is my favorite.”

Though most are thrilled to at least see Bublé return, many fans expressed dismay about returning coaches Levine, who spent 16 seasons on the show before leaving in 2019, and Legend, who skipped season 26 but will be back for his 10th season in 2025.

Regarding Levine’s return, some people said they worry he’ll bring a “nasty” and bitter attitude to the show, including someone who commented on “The Voice” announcement, “Nooooo…..we love @snoopdogg and the love and kindness he brings. We don’t want Adam and the mean spirited antics. Boooooo 👎

Someone else interjected, “Will not watch with John Legend on the show!!”

And another disappointed fan quipped, “First season I won’t watch. Terrible line up”

But it wasn’t all negative feedback. Some fans expressed excitement over Levine and Legend’s return, while others said they’ll welcome Ballerini with open arms.

Season 27 of “The Voice” is due to premiere on February 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Season 26, meanwhile, continues with the playoffs on November 25.