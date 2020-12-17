Why Fans Think Nick Jonas’ Wife Priyanka Chopra Is Pregnant

When it comes to rumors surrounding celebrity pregnancies, the wives of the Jonas Brothers seem to often be the subjects. Now, fans believe that Nick Jonas‘ wife, Priyanka Chopra may be hiding a baby bump.

Fans have started to point out that Chopra’s Instagram has been filled with photos mostly from the chest up or throwback images in the past few months, and they’ve also pointed out that she may be hiding a baby bump under layers of clothing in the winter.

After a recent Daily Mail article featuring photos of Chopra and Jonas out and about, fans commented that they believe that Chopra is “glowing” and they hope that she’s pregnant.

Fans Speculate That Priyanka Chopra Is Pregnant

Fans have taken to Twitter to speculate that Chopra is pregnant and express their well-wishes and hope for the couple.

“Please be pregnant. That’s what I’m waiting for,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “Can’t believe NJ is going to be a dad in a few months, probably,” and later explained, “I keep seeing all these photos of Nick and Priyanka out in London and she 100% looks pregnant.”

“There’s literally no way Priyanka Chopra isn’t pregnant,” another wrote.

Others said that it was rude to guess that she might be pregnant. One fan wrote, “stop saying priyanka is pregnant. What if she isn’t and she sees everyone saying she’s pregnant. If she is I’m happy for them but let’s just wait till it’s obvious or they announce it.”

Another thought it was silly that people were speculating, writing “Wait, people think priyanka is pregnant cuz she wore a baggy sweater???? Lol”

It’s also winter in London, so Chopra could be wearing plenty of clothes to stay warm. One fan pointed that out, tweeting “She isn’t pregnant. She is wearing multiple layers of clothing to fight London chill.”

Of course, it’s possible Chopra was just wearing comfortable clothes. It’s likely that if she is pregnant, fans will find out for sure soon enough. She also posted photos in blue jeans just three days ago where no baby bump is present, so unless those photos are old, speculation is likely incorrect.

The Couple Celebrated Their Two Year Anniversary and Want Children

Chopra and Jonas recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, and they’ve been open about the fact that they do want to have children in the near future, according to an Entertainment Tonight article.

A source told the outlet that “the couple has always wanted kids” but last year that wasn’t “a priority” for them.

Chopra told ET that she wanted to have “as many [babies] as God would give” them.

When it comes to their relationship now, Jonas and Chopra have been enjoying spending as much time together as possible this year.

“The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn’t have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years,” Jonas told ET earlier this year. “That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots.”

Nick Jonas will return to NBC’s The Voice in 2021 as a coach for season 20.

