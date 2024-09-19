Longtime ‘Voice’ Fans Reveal Why They’re Boycotting New Season

When the 26th season of “The Voice” premieres on September 23, 2024, some longtime fans won’t be watching.

Viewer response to the new lineup of coaches has been all over the map, with many thrilled about the unique foursome, and others so upset about the lineup they’ve decided to boycott the season.

Fans Irritated by New Coaching Lineup Say They’ll Skip New Season of ‘The Voice’

Country superstar Reba McEntire is the only returning coach from the previous season. McEntire will be joined by veteran coach and pop star Gwen Stefani, who took season 25 off, as well as two newcomers — Michael Bublé, who’s famous for modernizing big band standards, and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

This won’t be the first time the new coaches have been on “The Voice,” though. Snoop Dogg appeared as a Mega Mentor during Season 20, while Bublé appeared during Season 3, per Collider, which criticized the casting when it was first announced in May, questioning whether contestants would see either performer’s genres and experience as beneficial to them.

In the days leading up to the premiere, NBC has heavily promoted the new coaching lineup on social media. But longtime fans who don’t like one or more of the coaches have been vocal on social media about boycotting the show.

“I’ve watched from the beginning but I believe I need to take a break this year,” someone wrote on the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page. “Can’t handle the judges!

“I think I’ll be taking a season off from watching,” another wrote on Facebook.

Someone else said they’d already lost interest during Season 25, commenting, “So disappointing The Voice has lost its way. USED TO BE THE BEST. Not anymore. After years watching, I quit last season.”

Others have complained specifically about Snoop Dogg’s hiring, including one who wrote on Instagram, “upset that a well-known drug user is being put as a judge on a family show children watch,” likely referencing what Today.com called the rapper’s known “love of pot over the years.”

Another complained on Facebook, “NO WAY!!! You lost a diehard fan when you hired Snoop Dog! I have previously had no issues at all with judges who were not like minded, but NOT this time!!! Absolutely disgraceful what he has done in the past! He is an absolute disgrace. Shame on The Voice.”

But the announcement of Season 26’s coaches has had the opposite effect on others who’ve said they’ll actually start watching “The Voice” because of the celebrity coaches, including someone on Instagram who wrote, “Wait what! Snoop is on the voice!?! Ok I’m back to watching it again!!!!”

Many Fans Confused About Gwen Stefani’s Return to ‘The Voice’ After Blake Shelton’s Retirement

Stefani is a frequent target of complaints and confusion on social media, too. Though plenty of people are thrilled by the No Doubt singer’s return for her eighth season on the show, others are turned off by everything from her outfits to her voice.

Many fans have also questioned why the No Doubt singer is returning given that her husband, Blake Shelton, left the show in May 2023 to spend more time with his family — particularly Stefani’s three sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” Shelton told Access, explaining his decision to leave “The Voice’ after 23 seasons was mainly so he could be fully present for the boys.

“There’s no way around it,” he said. “If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

“This just doesn’t make sense to me,” one fan wrote on “The Voice” Facebook page. “Blake quit because he needed to spend time with his family. Well then why is Gwen there? I like Gwen. But the question is why is she there if Blake needs to be at home???? Weird!!!”

Another chimed in, “Gwen needs to go home to spend time with family like Blake said he was going to do. That’s why he quit so he must be home taking care of her kids”

“Gwen needs to retire and help Blake raise her kids,” someone else commented, which drew dozens of likes.

But other fans have stood up for Stefani, including who wrote, “I love reading all the negativity about Gwen. It makes me like her even more. Blake isn’t just sitting home babysitting alone. Those kids are grown up and they are bonding with him. Plus they have a dad. Blake doesn’t seem like the kind of man who doesn’t talk things out with his wife.”

Season 26 of “The Voice” kicks off with a two-hour premiere on September 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.