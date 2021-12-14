‘The Voice’ 2021 Finale Live Recap: Spoilers on Contestants & Performances 12/13

The top 5 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” performed songs chosen by their coaches on the Monday, December 13, 2021 episode of the show in hopes of earning the most votes from the audience and winning the season.

New coach Ariana Grande does not have a contestant remaining in the competition, having had her only group, Jim and Sasha Allen, sent home during the semi-finals. She’ll still be performing, however, even without her duo in the competition.

Blake Shelton still had two artists going into the finale in Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham. Kelly Clarkson also had two groups, sibling trio Girl Named Tom and 14-year-old singer Haley Mia. John Legend is the only coach with one contestant going into the finale with Jershika Maple.

Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia

Hailey Mia started out by talking about how it feels to be the youngest artist on “The Voice” this season. She said that it felt amazing and reminisced on the fact that both Kelly and Ariana turned for her during the Blind Auditions.

Her first song choice was “Deja Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo. The performance was incredible, and the song really showed off every part of Hailey’s vocal range and let her bring in some personality.

The coaches loved it, with Ariana mentioning the energy of the performance as well as the flips to falsetto. John was impressed with Hailey’s control throughout and said that it was “remarkable” that Hailey is so good at such a young age.

Team Blake’s Paris Winningham

Paris dedicated his first performance to his father. For his ballad, he sang “We Got a Thing Going On” by Ben E. King. The song showed off Paris’s strong vocals, and he earned a standing ovation from Ariana. The song was right in his wheelhouse.

“That was a vibe, man,” Carson told the singer.

Ariana added, “I love you so much… I always love your performances so much.”

Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom

Girl Named Tom is the only trio to have ever made the finale on “The Voice.” They have shown off their vocals all season, starting with their four-chair turn during Blind Auditions. They said they went into those auditions knowing they were going to pick Team Blake, but they ended up choosing Team Kelly.

For their performance, they chose “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. They’re so charismatic that the song really works for them, especially because they each get a chance to shine in between their incredible harmonies.

“I still think you guys are country, whether you realize it or not,” Blake told them before adding that they did a great job. Kelly called the performance “perfect.”

Team Legend’s Jershika Maple

Jershika dedicated her first performance to her church community.

“The very moment I said yes to being a worship leader was when my life changed for the better,” she said in her letter to the community. She then performed “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige. The performance really showed off her voice, and she seemed to really come into herself on stage, which was exciting for her coach.

“Jershika, I’m just such an idiot,” Kelly said before calling Jershika “the one that got away” for her. John called the performance both powerful and soulful.

Team Blake’s Wendy Moten

Team Blake’s Wendy Moten was up last in the first round, and she talked about how she wanted to be a solo artist again and that’s why she came to “The Voice.” She chose to sang “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston for her first finale song.

It was nice to see her tackle something a little more upbeat and experience her singing with a full stage production. She definitely left it all on the stage to close out the first hour.

“You do this every week I don’t even know how to talk to you,” Ariana said. “Do you know how hard it is to sing Whitney that well and then option up at the end?”

“I am absolutely at a loss, you know, after all these weeks talking to you after every one of these things that you do, I’m running out of great things to say about you,” Blake told her.

Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia

Hailey Mia dedicated her second song of the night to young people all over.

“For me, singing has been my way to cope with some things I’ve experienced so far in my life,” she shared in her letter ahead of her performance. She said she was singing “idontwannabeyouanymore” by Billie Eilish.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

