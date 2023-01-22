Former ‘Voice’ Coach Breaks Spotify Streaming Record

Miley Cyrus appeared as a coach on “The Voice” for seasons 11 and 13. While she hasn’t returned to the spinning chairs since 2017, the multi-genre musician has had a flourishing career in the years since.

Cyrus released the lead single and music video for “Flowers” from her upcoming eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation” on Friday, January 13, 2023. By Thursday, January 19, the single had broken a record on Spotify, becoming the fastest single to reach 100 million streams. Variety reports that the song took this title from BTS’s “Butter,” and by the morning of Friday, January 20, had racked up 101,838,799 streams, making it the most streamed song within a week of its release on the platform. Variety also notes that this growth was steady over the course of the week.

“Rather than seeing massive streams on day one that decline throughout the week, each day since release has been bigger than the one before. Miley is back, and with her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ coming out in a few months this is just the beginning,” Spotify’s artist & label partnerships lead Jana Coffey said.

Fans Think ‘Flowers’ is About Miley Cyrus’s Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Fans online have theorized that different lyrics in Miley Cyrus’s record-breaking single “Flowers” may allude to moments in her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The two dated on and off during the 2010s and were married from December 2018 until August 2019, a time which Cyrus has later referred to as a “disaster”.

Seventeen has compiled the different lyrics from “Flowers” that many believe reference her previous marriage to Hemsworth. These include the lyric “Built a home and watched it burn”, which may refer to the couple losing their home in the 2018 Woolsey fires, which Cyrus said was a factor in her and Hemsworth getting married later that year.

The chorus of “Flowers” also lyrically mirrors Bruno Mars’s 2013 single “When I Was Your Man”, which is from the perspective of a man who wishes he could go back in time and do things differently to save his relationship. Seventeen reports that many fans and outlets claim Hemsworth has previously dedicated this song to Cyrus.

Mars’s lyrics read:

I should have bought you flowers

And held your hand

Should have gave you all my hours

When I had the chance

Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance

Now my baby’s dancing

But she’s dancing with another man

While the chorus of Cyrus’s “Flowers” includes the following lyrics:

I can buy myself flowers

Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours

Say things you don’t understand

I can take myself dancing

And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

The final piece of “evidence” that “Flowers” may refer to Miley’s former marriage comes in its release date, January 13, which is her ex-husband Hemsworth’s birthday.

Miley Cyrus is Dating Drummer Maxx Morando

Although Miley Cyrus may be revisiting her marriage with Liam Hemsworth in “Flowers”, her latest relationship is with drummer Maxx Morando. The couple have been dating since January 2022, however much of their relationship has been kept out of the public eye. The two were seen pictured together as recently as this Winter, celebrating Christmas together. Morando’s band, Liily, also performed for “Miley’s New Years Eve Party”, which Cyrus co-hosted with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton, to ring in 2023 in Miami.

Miley Cyrus’s album “Endless Summer Vacation” comes out on March 10, 2023.

