Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Uploads Shocking Photo Following Surgery

Former “Voice” coach Ariana Grande‘s brother underwent surgery and looked completely unrecognizable in a selfie he shared on July 6.

“New nose. Who dis?” Frankie Grande captioned an Instagram post. In the photo, Frankie Grande had two black, swollen eyes, bruised lips, a bandaged nose, and a bandage around his head, covering one of his ears.

Despite looking like he was in a lot of pain, Frankie Grande seemed to be in good spirits; he flashed the peace sign to the camera lens. He also got some love from his sister, who popped up in the comments section.

“Perfect in all ways, always !!!!” Ariana Grande wrote.

“You’re actually the best,” Frankie Grande replied, adding a red heart emoji.

Ariana and Frankie Grande are extremely close — and are very supportive of one another.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Frankie Grande

Overall, fans were supportive of Frankie Grande’s decision to undergo a rhinoplasty and many wished him a quick recovery in the comments section of his post.

“I am very glad that you got to do something for you that you wanted to do , I hope you recover quickly. And are really happy with the results they can,” one person wrote.

“I never thought you needed it, but I can only support. Can’t *wait* to see how this turns out,” someone else added.

“I’m very happy for you, I wish you a good recovery, we love you Frankie,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, a couple of people thought that something bad happened to Frankie Grande upon seeing the photo.

“Don’t scare me like this! Lol. I thought you were in an accident for a second there,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Frankie I was worried you got into a fight for a few seconds. Feel better,” another commented.

Frankie Grande Previously Underwent Vivace Microneedling Treatment

Back in 2021, Frankie Grande opened up to New Beauty about a certain type of facial rejuvenation that he underwent called Vivace Microneedling.

“There was no downtime, and it wasn’t painful. The areas of sensitivity were my lips and my eyebrows, but really, I just flinched when those areas were treated. The no-downtime impressed me the most because I didn’t have any redness or swelling, it was just like an instant glow and plumpness in the good way. Not puffy, but more like ‘Wow, you look so like radiant and you have no lines,'” he told the outlet.

According to the Vivace website, the radiofrequency microneedling procedure helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines with minimal downtime and virtually no pain.

Frankie Grande has been on a mission to better himself and focus on his overall health.

“My life is completely changed. The crazy thing about the way that I used to drink and use was that no one really knew how bad it was,” he told Us Weekly in June 2024, celebrating seven years sobriety.

“I’m really grateful that I’m here today. I don’t think I would be alive if I wasn’t sober,” he added.

