Nick Jonas’ Little Bro Opens up About Being Famous on TikTok

Watch out, Jonas Brothers, there’s a new kid in town, and he may just be more famous than you! He also may be in your family… that’s right, the littlest Jo Bro, Frankie Jonas, 20, has made a name for himself on TikTok with nearly 2 million fans.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Frankie opened up about growing up with famous siblings, and how it has affected him over the years.

Over the past few months, Frankie has been studying astrophysics and academic writing classes at Columbia University. Now, according to the outlet, he’s headed to Los Angeles, where he’s going to continue his studies while also dipping his toes in fashion, film, and television. In March, Frankie signed with UTA “on the strength of his comedy and mental health TikToks.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankie Jonas’ TikTok Videos

Frankie admitted to Bustle that he isn’t quite sure how long his TikTok fame will last, but says he’s enjoying his time on the app while it lasts.

“This experience on TikTok is so different because I’m being so authentically myself and not caring and just doing what I can.”

The outlet reports that “nothing” is off-limits for Frankie on TikTok, and one look at his page proves that’s true.

Frankie told Bustle, “[People tell me] that I need to have more fun [and] I need to be less intense all the time, which you would not get from TikTok.”

And if his brother, frontman Joe Jonas believes in one thing, it’s that his little brother is going to make it all work moving forward. “He’s done a lot of healing behind the scenes, and this is his way of bringing you into his own universe. He has a lot of fun with it. The guy is the social media star we honestly need.”

Frankie’s ‘Off-Kilter Sense of Humor’

Paper Magazine writes, “… raised on a steady diet of Reddit threads, 4chan boards and Eric Andre, it comes as little surprise that his off-kilter sense of humor tends towards the absurdist, sardonic and self-effacing.”

When he spoke to Paper Magazine, Jonas shared that he began his time on TikTok simply “making whatever he wanted.”

It was last November that his account took off– unsurprisingly, it was after he posted a lookalike photo comparing his own face to that of his brothers.

He said, “I made a video about my brothers thinking that no one’s going to see it and that it was just going to be for me doing a trend. Then people saw it and people thought it was funny.”

He added, “That was sort of this moment of ‘Oh, wait. I’m doing my own thing and it’s working and it feels good and it’s exciting.’ That was a big moment for me, and then I just kept making whatever I thought was funny, because suddenly there were all these people who were also enjoying it.”

Frankie went on to explain that while he may have a complicated relationship with fame because of his brothers’ celebrity status, he has found something that he can call his own.

And those perusing social media closely may notice that Frankie’s fans are ‘trolling’ Kevin, Joe, and Nick by referring to them as “Frankie’s brothers.”

