Garth Brooks Weighs in on Blake Shelton Getting Engaged

Country music star Blake Shelton recently announced his engagement to cross-genre singer and performer Gwen Stefani. The The Voice coaches received some love from Garth Brooks following the announcement.

Brooks told Access Hollywood on November 19 that he was happy for Shelton and Stefani.

“Blake’s one of those guys that’s got no secrets,” he said. “He’s not going to change on you. He’s going to be the same, which is a blessing. So, I think she’s extremely lucky.”

Brooks Says He Loves Shelton

Brooks added that he loves Shelton and is happy for him.

“I love that man, I really do,” he told the outlet. “And I would love to get a chance to know her, because good people hang with good people, and he’s solid.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement, and details on how it happened have been steadily coming out since then. Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Shelton Proposed to Stefani at Their Home

After the engagement was announced, a source close to the couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how exactly it happened, including that Shelton involved Stefani’s children “every step of the way” in his plans.

“Blake is very close to Gwen’s boys,” the source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. “They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen.”

It’s not clear exactly how the boys were involved in the plan for the proposal, but it’s likely that reports will come out once the couple starts telling the story of their engagement.

Shelton also reportedly asked Stefani’s father for permission before popping the question.

“Blake’s plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage,” the source said. “Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time, and Blake knew this was the perfect time.”

It’s likely that Shelton and Stefani will sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle, according to Us Weekly. A source close to the couple has said that Shelton and Stefani have agreed that they want a prenup.

“They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” a source told the outlet. “The process has been extremely effortless.”

Stefani did not have a prenuptial agreement with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, according to Us Weekly. The source told the outlet that “she just can’t afford to not have it with Blake.”

Catch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice on Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

