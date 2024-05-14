‘The Voice’ Coach’s Ex Goes Public With New Romance & Fans Can’t Believe It

Gavin Rossdale, the ex-husband of “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, is dating Xhoana Xheneti a.k.a Xhoana X. The two were spotted cozying up to one another on vacation in Mexico thanks to photos published by Page Six.

Rossdale, who was married to Stefani from 2002 through 2016, looked very relaxed as he frolicked on the beach with Xheneti. Perhaps the most striking thing from the candid photos is that Xheneti is a dead ringer for Stefani. From the bleached blond hair to the red lips, the two could easily pass for one another.

Rossdale and Xheneti have been an item since 2023, according to the New York Post. The Bush rocker co-parents his three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with Stefani, who got remarried to country music star, Blake Shelton, in 2021. Rossdale also has a daughter named Daisy from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

Xheneti is a singer who hails from Albania. She released a 5-song EP titled “GIRLGUN” in 2023. She worked on the majority of the album with James “Munky” Shaffer, the guitarist and co-founder of the band Korn.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Photos of Gavin Rossdale & His Girlfriend

Shortly after the photos of Rossdale and Xheneti hit the internet, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react. Many couldn’t believe just how similar Xheneti looks to Rossdale’s ex-wife.

“I thought that was Gwen – I had to reread the headline again,” one person wrote.

“What do you mean… is that not Gwen Stefani ??” someone else asked.

“I actually had to read the name twice to make sure that wasn’t Gwen. I know some men have a preference but this is heading towards clone territory, seriously uncanny,” a third Redditor added.

One Reddit user even called it “creepy.”

“I legitimately thought this was an old pic of Gwen at first….this is creepy,” a fourth comment read.

Gavin Rossdale Went Instagram Official With Xhoana Xheneti in March

Although Xheneti has shared pictures with Rossdale over the past several months, he shared the first picture of them together in March 2024.

“Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you,” he captioned the snap. It didn’t take long for fans to notice that Xheneti looked very similar to Stefani.

“So you cheated on Gwen and got a knock off version? Weird,” one comment read.

“For 2 seconds there, I thought that was Gwen lol. He certainly has a type,” someone else said.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Stefani opened up about the end of her marriage to Rossdale. “It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture, trying to figure out this big secret,” she told the outlet, alluding to Rossdale’s affair with the then-couple’s nanny.

“It was so insane because not only did my family break up, but then my kids are taken away like half the time, so that was really like, ‘What?! What did I do?'” she added.

