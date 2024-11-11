‘The Voice’ Coach’s Ex Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend

Gavin Rossdale, the ex-husband of “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, made a rare appearance with his girlfriend Xhoana Xheneti at the 2024 EMAs.

The couple walked the red carpet together on November 10, making one of their only public appearances together since they were first linked. Rossdale and Xheneti both dressed in all black for the event.

Rossdale and Xheneti have been dating since 2023, according to the New York Post.

Rossdale was previously married to Stefani from 2002 through 2016. They share three sons together, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Stefani ended up dating her “Voice” co-star Blake Shelton and the two tied the knot in 2021.

Gavin Rossdale & Xhoana Xheneti Went Instagram Official in March

Rossdale and Xheneti have kept their romance private, for the most part. Aside from hardly ever making appearances together, the two didn’t even go Instagram official until March 2024.

“Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you,” Rossdale captioned a photo on March 1.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on the pic, with many pointing out that Xheneti looks similar to Stefani.

“For 2 seconds there, I thought that was Gwen lol. He certainly has a type,” one comment read.

“BRO really? a knockoff version of the one and only… not hardly,” someone else said.

“I thought that was Gwen. I had to take a second look,” a third Instagram user added.

Gavin Rossdale Met Xhoana Xheneti After Sliding Into Her DMs

On an episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast in March 2024, Rossdale opened up about his relationship.

“She’s a musician so I heard a track. So I did do kind of the DM slide saying, ‘I like your music,’ which I do like the music,” he said.

“She’s super cool. She grew up in the Bronx, so she’s like it took a minute, you know what I mean,” he explained of Xheneti’s response.

“It’s kind of sweet because I had I didn’t know if she had a boyfriend. I was texting her about music and this and that and just leaving it of that and then I wasn’t looking to get a girlfriend at that point. But she was very pretty,” he admitted.

The two chatted back and forth for a bit, but things were “platonic.” At one point, Rossdale actually unfollowed Xheneti on social media.

“I made one comment about a she looked a certain way,” Rossdale recalled. “I think she sent some kind of like millennium emoji. … And I was like, ‘oh my god.’ … So, I unfollowed, and then I thought I got it all wrong. I was like, I abandoned her. I was like, oh my god, she’s got a boyfriend. I said something wrong. I was inappropriate. So I got that. I got out of Dodge and didn’t connect with her for another two months,” he explained.

From there, however, the two went on a few dates and really hit it off.

“It’s been organic and nice,” Rossdale said. He went on to say that the two are taking things slow and dealing with the craziness of schedules, but that it’s been “fun” overall. Rossdale also confirmed that Xheneti met his kids.

READ NEXT: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Posts Big Update