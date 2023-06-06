Gina Miles Reflects on ‘The Voice’ Win

In the weeks since “The Voice” season 23 finale, Gina Miles has spent time reflecting on her victory. She took some time on June 5 to share in an Instagram post just exactly what her thoughts are on the experience she just went through.

Miles was crowned the season 23 winner on May 23 when America voted her as the victor, which also marked a win for Niall Horan in his first season as a coach. She entered the finale with four other singers as Grace West finished as the runner-up. The Top 5 was rounded out by D. Smooth, Sorelle, and NOIVAS.

Gina Miles Called ‘The Voice’ the ‘Time of My Life’

When Miles’ name was read off as the winner by host Carson Daly, it was clear that she was not expecting to win over West. Her reaction was filled with shock as she threw her fans up to her face in amazement. In her Instagram post that reflected on her journey, she was filled with gratefulness.

“I’ve had the time of my life on this journey and I could not have asked for better people to go through it with,” Miles wrote in the caption. “The friends I have made are so special and for that I am forever grateful.”

Those friends she mentioned showed up in her comments. The sister trio that finished fourth in the finale as a member of Chance The Rapper’s team, Sorelle, wrote, “Love you so much gorgeous girl.” Tasha Jessen, who was on Team Blake, also chimed in in the comments, “So insanely proud of you love. Love you a million thousand times.”

“Thank you for this opportunity and for all your love and support, I will never be able to express that enough,” Miles wrote in her Instagram post.

Gina Miles is Eager for ‘What’s Next’ in Her Career

Play

The Best Performances from Season 23 Winner Gina Miles | The Voice | NBC Relive Season 23 winner Gina Miles' best performances all season on The Voice. Watch The Voice on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2023-06-02T21:00:07Z

Now that she has “The Voice” victory under her belt, the future begins now for Miles as she looks to navigate her way into her new music career. She concluded her Instagram post by expressing her excitement about entering this next chapter.

“This has been such a crazy time in my life and I can’t wait for what’s next,” Miles wrote in her post.

Since her win, Miles has been asked about what she has in store after this experience. She hasn’t shied away from voicing her interest in teaming up again with her coach for new music. She told Parade that it’d be a “dream” to work together with the former One Direction band member who will also be returning in the fall for his second season on “The Voice.”

In terms of the style she will lean into, she told Parade that she just wants to keep her stuff authentic.

“I have an EP that I put out before the show. It was very experimental,” she told the outlet. “I was just learning about myself in the music industry. I hope to make songs now that are authentic to me now.”

During the finale, Miles teamed up with Horan, who will be going on tour in 2024, for a performance of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” Individually, Miles performed “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor as well as Taylor Swift’s “Style” during the live finale.