Some ‘The Voice’ Fans Outraged Following Top 5 Reveal

The Tuesday, December 7, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 5 contestants heading into next week’s live finale. Viewers voted to save 4 artists, and then the bottom four competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

With the rules being that no coach has a set number of artists in each round, each contestant has to bring their A-game if they want to make it through to the finale of the competition.

After the results were announced, some fans were upset about certain artists making it through while others were eliminated.

Read on to learn more about what fans thought in response to some of the results.

Fans Were Upset Girl Named Tom Made It Through

Though they have been charting on iTunes pretty consistently throughout their time in the competition, some fans were confused about the fact that Girl Named Tom made it through to the finale of “The Voice.”

“I hate that A Girl Named Tom got saved while Jershika [Maple] has to fight for her spot again. Unfair. #TheVoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “girl named tom really stole Jershika’s spot I’m sick.”

Some of the dislike of the group comes from the fact that they are a trio and not a solo artist, and their performances are harder to compare to a solo artist.

“they really put Girl Named Tom in the finale? The trio?” one person wrote.

Another tweet read, “DO NOT VOTE FOR JIM AND SASHA. They’re terrible. Jershika should already be in. How in the HECK (can’t swear ) is Girl Named tom in the finals. They are a trio which means they can Harmonize, solo artists can’t harmonize, should have been told no at the get go.”

Some people don’t think the group is bad, they just don’t like them as artists.

“Honestly I think Girl Named Tom doesn’t deserve to be in the top and I don’t think Paris does either. They’re both super boring!!!!!” one tweet read.

Another person wrote, “wait… how is girl named tom still here,” and someone else replied, “genuinely mad about it.”

Others defended the group, and plenty of fans think that they will come away with the win this season.

“I know good and damned well I’m not seeing tweets that are confused how Girl Named Tom made it to the finale!! Not only the ONLY act from this season to chart on iTunes after EVERY performance!!” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “Girl Named Tom are winning this season.”

‘The Voice’ Finale Airs Next Week

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

READ NEXT: Viewers Question Why One Artist Is Still On ‘The Voice’