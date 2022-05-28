‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Tapped For Huge Honor

“The Voice” season 21 winner Girl Named Tom, the first non-solo winner in “The Voice’s” history, has been tapped for a huge honor at the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Girl Named Tom is Singing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the Race

The Indianapolis 500 asked local Indiana trio Girl Named Tom — siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty hail from South Bend, Indiana — to sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the 2022 race, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced via press release.

“Caleb, Joshua and Bekah captured the attention of America during their winning run on ‘The Voice,’ and their performance will be one of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies,” said IMS President Doug Boles in a statement. “We welcome them back home again to Indiana along with the huge crowd on Race Day and live national TV audience on NBC and eagerly look forward to their rendition of this beautiful tribute to our great nation.”

The trio is currently touring around the country, with dates at the end of May in Pennsylvania, then June and July dates in Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Colorado, Idaho, Neveda, Utah, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and South Carolina. The tour runs through mid-October; you can see all of the shows at the trio’s website.

It’s been a whirlwind for the trio since winning “The Voice” season 21 in the fall of 2021. They told Distractify in a January 2022 interview that their goal for this year is to write a full-length album.

“We are SO EXCITED about our new music! Our goals for 2022 are clear: Release a full-length album full of meaningful songs and take it on the road when we can,” said Caleb, with Joshua adding, “Write, record, release, repeat! And of course tour; we’re excited to play for and connect with our amazing fans when we can.”

The trio’s coach on “The Voice” was Kelly Clarkson, who herself has sung the National Anthem at the Indianapolis 500 several times. The National Anthem singer for 2022 is “High School Musical” star and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Jordan Fisher.

“The national anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and Jordan is ready to welcome fans back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a memorable and emotional performance at the Racing Capital of the World,” said Boles. “This year’s pre-race show will be fantastic, and I know our fans at the track and everyone watching on NBC will be thrilled with the excitement, tradition, and pageantry on display as we await the green flag.”

In addition to Fisher and Girl Named Tom, the pre-race grand marshal is none other than “Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton.

The Indianapolis 500 Schedule Is Below

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 29. The schedule is as follows, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway site. All times Eastern:

9:00 a.m. — Cars to the pit lane

9:00 to 10:00 a.m. — Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks

10:30 a.m. — Cars to the grid on frontstretch

11:47 a.m. — Driver introductions

12:18 p.m. — Invocation, “America the Beautiful,” and National Anthem

12:35 p.m. — “Back Home Again in Indiana” singing

12:45 p.m. — 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, airing on NBC

Driver Helio Castroneves, a “Dancing With the Stars” champion just like Fisher, is vying for a record-setting fifth win at the Indy 500. Castroneves won in 2021 and became the fourth member of the four-time winners club alongside drivers A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 on NBC. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

