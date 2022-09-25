Girl Named Tom Makes Huge Announcement

“The Voice” season 21 winners Girl Named Tom — the sibling trio made up of brothers Josh and Caleb and sister Bekah Liechty — has a big announcement for their fans — they are going on tour with a superstar multi-Grammy-Award-winning musical group.

Here’s what you need to know:

Girl Named Tom Announced on Instagram They’re Going on Tour With Pentatonix

On September 20, the group teased a “BIG SECRET” they were about to share with their fans, writing how grateful they are to “The Voice” for all the doors it has opened for them.

Girl Named Tom wrote:

BIG SECRET we get to share tomorrow!! We have been working hard this past year – writing lots of songs and playing over 70 shows since December. & we’re not done yet… @nbcthevoice has opened up so many doors for us – we are forever grateful! & a big congrats to all the new contestants of S22!

Then on September 21, they revealed that they are going on tour with Pentatonix and they are “beyond delighted” about it because they have been fans of the a capella group for a decade. Not only that, but the tour is a “Christmas Spectacular,” so book your tickets now.

The announcement reads:

We are beyond delighted to join @ptxofficial on this year’s Christmas Tour! Way back to 2012, every time PTX put up a YouTube video, we would gather around our family’s Dell computer in absolute AWE of what we heard coming out of those speakers. To this day, they are a huge source of inspiration in harmonizing and arranging. This holiday season is going to be unforgettable!!! Join our mailing list for special access to pre-sale tickets.

On the Instagram announcement, Pentatonix wrote, “SO EXCITED,” and so did a lot of their fans. One fan wrote, “CANT WAIT. PTX. GNT. DECKING ALL THE DAMN HALLS. IM READY!”

You can join Girl Named Tom’s email list to get information on the ticket sales on their official website here. There is also tour information at PTXOfficial.com.

Along with their tour, Girl Named Tom also shared that they are in Los Angeles for a reason they are not disclosing yet, writing on Instagram, “Why are we here… no really… any guesses why we are in LA? see u in the comments.”

A lot of fans think they are there to film an appearance on season 22 of “The Voice.”

The Tour Dates

The dates for the tour are as follows:

November 17 in Oakland, CA

November 19 in West Valley City, UT

November 20 in Denver, CO

November 22 in Fort Worth, TX

November 23 in Tulsa, OK

November 26 in Lincoln, NE

November 27 in Sioux Falls, SD

November 29 in Green Bay, WI

December 1 in Rosemont, IL

December 3 in Peoria, IL

December 4 in Lexington, KY

December 6 in Indianapolis, IN

December 8 in Des Moines, IA

December 10 in Memphis TN

December 11 in Nashville, TN

December 13 in North Charleston, SC

December 14 in Jacksonville, FL

December 15 in Hollywood, FL

December 17 in Greensboro, NC

December 19 in Fairfax, VA

December 20 in Hershey, PA

December 22 in Uncasville, CT

The tour coincides with Pentatonix releasing a holiday album titled “Holidays Around the World” on October 28. The group announced the album and tour in an a video of them singing the song “Joy to the World” a capella. Incidentally, Pentatonix also got their start on an NBC singing competition series. They won season three of “The Sing-Off” in 2011.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

