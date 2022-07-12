Girl Named Tom Joins Up with Former Competitor

Even though the contestants on “The Voice” are competing against each other, they still manage to form some pretty solid friendships. Case in point: Girl Named Tom’s Liechty siblings and fellow season 21 contestant, Bella DeNapoli.

Together Again, On Two Stages

On July 7, 2022, DeNapoli announced on Instagram that she would be sharing the stage with her best friends, Girl Named Tom, for two of their live shows. The first performance she will join is in New York City at the Gramercy Theater on July 14. The second will take place on July 15 at the Bardavon Opera in Poughkeepsie. “How lucky am I?” she asked in her Instagram post. Based on the pictures she exhibited, the powerful singer appears to be good friends with all three members of the Liechty clan, Caleb, Joshua and Bekah.

Bekah replied to DeNapoli’s post with an enthusiastic, “let’s goooooo!” Joshua responded, “WE are the lucky ones 👏😍 So pumped!!!” and Caleb joked, “yes, there WILL be more dance lifts so come to the shows🕺💃🏻😂.” Caleb was apparently referring to the third photo in DeNapoli’s carousel. The band as a whole asked, “is this real lyfe?!”

DeNapoli Recently Released Her Debut Album

Fans may remember DeNapoli from Ariana Grande’s team in season 21, the same season that Kelly Clarkson took Girl Named Tom all the way to the end. During the blind auditions, the 23- year-old put her own unique spin on Danity Kane’s emotional song, “Damaged,” which earned her a three-chair turn and a spot on Team Ariana.

According to Talent Recap, DeNapoli “made it all the way to the Top 20 before facing elimination in the Live Playoffs.” In addition, she released her debut album Three Letters in May. As Talent Recap explains, “In keeping with the album’s title, each song’s title features just three letters, such as ‘idk’ and ‘gtg.’ The album finishes with the last song, ‘bye.’”

What Else Has Girl Named Tom Been Up To?

The winner of season 21 of “The Voice” has been touring regularly, with the exception of a bout with COVID-19 last month. They were forced to cancel a week’s worth of performances in their home town of Ohio at the end of June.

Bekah posted a heartbreaking video on Instagram in which she was wrapped in a blanket talking about how awful she felt, both physically and emotionally for having to postpone. She stated that she hoped her brothers were not suffering as badly as she was.

Fortunately, all three members of the first non-solo act ever to win “The Voice” were healthy and back on the road in early July. Prior to the COVID scare, the siblings were working on new music in the studio and trying some of their new songs out live.

The band has been keeping fans apprised of their adventures regularly. On July 11 they posted a series of photos on Instagram, along with the caption, “A flight missed, a mountain hiked, many rounds of golf, hundreds of songs sung, thousands of miles traveled, thousands of laughs and smiles. Love this music and love this bunch. ❤️ We’ll certainly be back to the West!” The photos show the trio on and off the stage, living their best life.

