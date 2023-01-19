‘Voice’ Winners Give Away Trophy

Season 21 “The Voice” champions Girl Named Tom gave their trophy to their hometown a year after winning the show, the group announced on Instagram.

The trio, made up of siblings Josh, Bekah, and Caleb Leichty, donated their trophy to their hometown of Pettisville, Ohio.

“Handing The Voice trophy over to where it belongs: our small but mighty hometown, Pettisville, OH!” they wrote. “As you pass through the halls of the school, we hope this trophy is a reminder… – of what can happen when people come together! – ‘small town’ does not mean ‘small opportunity’ – it sure does take a village to raise children!”

They added, “The Liechty siblings are forever grateful for the love Pettisville has poured into their family and their harmony trio, Girl Named Tom. What an honor to be on the Pettisville sign!

– everyone has unique gifts, let’s use them well, and cheer each other on!!!”

Pettisville is a town about 45 minutes south of Toledo, Ohio. The Instagram post also showed off the town’s welcome sign, which includes a label, “Home of Girl Named Tom, Winner of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Season 21.”

The group won “The Voice” season 21 alongside their coach, Kelly Clarkson in December 2021.

Girl Named Tom is Headed Out on Tour

In a separate announcement, “The Voice” winners announced that they’re headed out on tour in 2023. Their tour will kick off in early March and run through May 20.

“North 👆, South👇, East 👉 and West👈 – We’re painting the country this year! 🧡 How many shows will we see you at? 🌸 Select cities are on sale now – the rest will go on sale THIS FRIDAY. Set your alarm,” the group announced on Instagram on January 17, 2023.

All tour dates have been announced and can be viewed online at the Girl Named Tom website.

Girl Named Tom Released a Christmas Album in 2022

The group’s latest release was their Christmas album tilted “One More Christmas.” They performed the titular song on “The Voice” season 22 finale.

“One More Christmas is a song we knew we had to write,” they wrote on Instagram. “For a long time we avoided it because we knew how heavy it would be and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to create something that would hold up to the way we feel. We knew it would take a lot out of us to face our pain head on.”

The album reached number one on Apple Music, and the group took to Instagram to thank everyone who was involved with the music including “The Voice” and Girl Named Tom’s band, audio tech and agent.

They also thanked their mother for “nurturing us, recognizing our gifts long ago, feeling every change with us & meeting us with love at every turn.”

They concluded with a thank you to their supporters.

“OUR FANS!!!!!!!,” they wrote. “This does not happen without you. you give us such encouragement every day. our main goal with @girlnamedtom is to make a difference, to help people recognize the light within themselves and live into it. 🕯our love for you is overflowing!”

“The Voice” is set to return on March 6, 2022, for season 23 of the show, which will be Blake Shelton’s last season as a coach. He’ll be joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper