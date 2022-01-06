‘The Voice’ Champions Girl Named Tom Reveal Upcoming Album Plans

Girl Named Tom was crowned the winner of NBC’s “The Voice” season 21 in December 2021, and now they’re sharing their upcoming plans with fans.

Girl Named Tom is made up of three siblings: Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty, and they were the first-ever group, and therefore the first-ever trio, to win the show.

After the season was completely wrapped, they joined Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about “The Voice” and what comes next.

In the interview with DeGeneres, the group said that they have only been singing together as a group for the past three years, though they were all musical previously.

“We just started this band and we didn’t know what we were doing,” Caleb told DeGeneres. “And our first show was in a winery, like a mile and a half down the road in the cornfields, and 300 people showed up. It was our first time singing together in a setting like that.”

Bekah explained that the group was inspired by their parents.

“Our dad would come in and when we were sleeping… our dad would come in and our mom would harmonize with him,” she shared. “So we’ve been surrounded with music our whole lives. But we didn’t sing together until 3 years ago. Because you don’t be a musician for an actual job!”

They Are Working on New Music

The group told DeGeneres that they will be working on new music soon.

“We cannot wait to share music with people,” said Caleb. “We won ‘The Voice,’ we have this platform now that we never could have dreamed of and we’ve been writing during Covid just in a little house in South Bend, [Indiana], and we’ve got some great music and we can’t wait to share it.”

He added, “It’ll be out next year. We’ll hopefully tour the country. We’ve got big dreams.”

After winning “The Voice,” the group released a Christmas song called “No Snow for Christmas.”

“2 years ago it was sunny and 75 in Ohio for Christmas & Caleb wrote this song ‘No Snow for Christmas,’” they wrote on Instagram when the song was released. “There are so many Christmas songs that sing about snow and snowmen and well, we thought we’d make a song about how it doesn’t snow that much anymore for Christmas. At least where we came from! Maybe you can relate.”

They added, “Anyways, a year ago, we had an absolute blast recording this song with the amazing and talented Ted Lange and Mollie B who lived just down the road from us. We love this song and hope you do too.”

They also teased that they may have a lot of new songs on the upcoming album previously.

In the post about their father’s health, the group said that they have “dozens of new songs” that they cannot wait to share with all of their fans. It’s likely at least some of these songs will be released in 2022.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

