What’s Next For Girl Named Tom Following ‘The Voice’ Win?

Sibling trio Girl Named Tom won NBC’s “The Voice” season 21, a win that comes with a record deal and a cash prize. Now, some fans are wondering what is next for the group.

Girl Named Tom is made up of siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20. They started singing together just a few years ago, they said during the season of “The Voice.” They joined Team Kelly at the start of the season, where they remained until the season finale. Throughout the season, they had multiple performances chart on Apple Music.

Read on to learn more about what’s next for the group.

The Group Says They Have Gotten a Lot of Attention

In a new interview with People, which was published on December 21, 2021, the group said they haven’t ever gotten so much attention.

“[It feels] surreal,” Joshua told the outlet. “It’s really crazy going into this whole process. We just wanted to turn a chair.”

Unfortunately, they also got the news that their father was in the hospital during the finale. Their parents encouraged them to stay on set and continue their journey on “The Voice,” according to People.

“Some might think that this is the worst timing – our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV,” they wrote in a statement. “In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. ‘The Voice’ has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other.”

They Have Already Released a Single

After winning “The Voice,” the group released a Christmas song called “No Snow for Christmas.”

“2 years ago it was sunny and 75 in Ohio for Christmas & Caleb wrote this song ‘No Snow for Christmas,'” they wrote on Instagram when the song was released. “There are so many Christmas songs that sing about snow and snowmen and well, we thought we’d make a song about how it doesn’t snow that much anymore for Christmas. At least where we came from! Maybe you can relate.”

They added, “Anyways, a year ago, we had an absolute blast recording this song with the amazing and talented Ted Lange and Mollie B who lived just down the road from us. We love this song and hope you do too.”

A New Album Is Likely Coming

Because the group won “The Voice,” they also won a record deal and recording contract, meaning they’ll likely be releasing an album in the next year or two. Once that new album is out, the group will go on tour to promote it.

In the post about their father’s health, the group said that they have “dozens of new songs” that they cannot wait to share with all of their fans. It’s likely at least some of these songs will be released in 2022.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

