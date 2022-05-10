Why ‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Is Selling Out

The first group to ever win “The Voice,” sibling trio Girl Named Tom is selling out shows and adding new dates to their tour. Known for their flawless harmonies, Girl Named Tom consists of Bekah Liechty and her two brothers Caleb and Joshua. An all-season front-runner on Kelly Clarkson’s team in season 21 of “The Voice,” the trio wowed fans with their renditions of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman,” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” As the first four-chair turn of the season, they gained immediate support from the judges and the audience. In fact, emcee Carson Daly announced on “The Voice” that Girl Named Tom is the only act from the show to ever have 4 Top 10 iTunes songs charting at the same time.

Girl Named Ton Is Working on a New Album

Considering their popularity, it is not surprising that the group had to add a second show to their April 23, 2022 performance at the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana. The second show sold out too. According to the South Bend Tribune, the trio was “hunkered down to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic and write songs together in their South Bend house, and South Bend was their official city when they started on ‘The Voice’.” They have since moved on to Nashville, where they are working on writing songs for their upcoming studio album.

Bekah told the South Bend Tribune, “For these shows, we’re doing most of the favorites that we sang on ‘The Voice,’ as well as a lot of our own original music. It’s a blend of the familiar and a lot of things our audience has never heard before. Most of our new songs haven’t even been recorded yet.” All three members are avid songwriters who are working diligently to hone their craft.

Not only did Girl Named Tom win “The Voice” trophy and a recording contract for getting the most votes from viewers, they also claimed the $100,000 grand prize, which they had to split three ways. Each sibling told People Magazine what they planned to do with the money: Bekah plans to “save for retirement,” Caleb wants to take a “trip to Hawaii” and Joshua is looking forward to a “sweet recording set up.”

How to See the Trio Live

Fans are looking forward to the trio’s upcoming studio recording, although no official release date has been announced. In the meantime, Instagram followers are clamoring to see them live. One fan wants to know “Are you coming to Cincinnati any time” and another anxiously asks, “When are you coming to Phoenix?” Other admirers seem to already have their tickets ready. One Instagram follower posted “Loooking forward to seeing you in may in southern California” and another said, “You guys are just going places!! Can not wait to see you in Pittsburgh!!!!”

The group already has a long list of tour dates lined up. Here is their current schedule through the end of June, as posted on Girl Named Tom website (dates are subject to change).

18 May

The Troubadour

Los Angeles, CA

20 May

Sycuan Casino Resort

El Cajon, CA

21 May

Girl Named Tom at SoCal Festival & Sale

Upland, CA

27 May

Girl Named Tom at the American Music Theater

Lancaster, PA

02 Jun

Birchmere

Alexandria, VA

03 Jun

Girl Named Tom at the Massanutten Technical Center Community Day

Harrisonburg, VA

04 Jun

F.M. Kirby Center

Wilkes-barre, PA

16 Jun

The Mulehouse

Columbia, TN

17 Jun

Graceland Soundstage

Memphis, TN

23 Jun

Paramount Theatre

Anderson, IN

25 Jun

Girl Named Tom – FREE CONCERT

Bryan, OH