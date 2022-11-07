‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Knockouts Part 3 Winners & Who Went Home?

“The Voice” season 22 Knockout Rounds conclude tonight, November 7. It all comes down to the final five Three Way Knockout rounds, and at the end of the night, we will know which 16 acts will move on to the Live Playoffs.

Read below to see who Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend send ahead to the next round, and who they eliminate from the competition.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Knockouts Part 3” (November 7, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Knockout Rounds Episode 3 Live Recap

The episode opens with host Carson Daly asking the coaches how they feel going into the final night of Knockouts, and if new coach Camila Cabello is ready for the live shows to begin.

Team Gwen: Cara Brindisi vs. Justin Aaron vs. Kayla Von Der Heide

Justin Aaron's Personality Shines on Tevin Campbell's "Can We Talk" | The Voice Knockouts 2022

Gwen Stefani put her three “vets” together for her second Knockout. Cara Brindisi sang Bonnie Raitt’s “Love Me Like a Man”, Justin Aaron sang Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk”, and Kayla Von Der Heide sang R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion”. In rehearsals, Gwen noted that each singer improved and has the ability to move onto the next level.

Camila Cabello called these three performances “the sexiest Knockout”. Blake Shelton said all three had mastered their own lane, and that Gwen’s decision may have to come down to the prior performances in the season. John Legend admits he couldn’t choose. Gwen was tearing up while speaking with the singers and chose Justin Aaron as the winner of the Knockout.

Camila wishes she still had a steal remaining to use on Cara, but Cara Brindisi and Kaya Von Der Heide went home.

Team Blake: Austin Montgomery vs. Eva Ullman vs. Brayden Lape

For Team Blake’s youngest team member’s showdown, Austin Montgomery sang “You Look So Good In Love” by George Strait, Eva Ullman sang “Dangerous Woman” by season 21 coach Ariana Grande, and Brayden Lape sang “Mercy” by Brett Young. Coach Blake wished all three singers luck, noting how much pressure the Three Way Knockouts twist makes it this year.

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado vs. Daysia vs. Sasha Hurtado

Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado Perform for a Spot on Team Gwen | The Voice Knockouts 2022

Team Gwen’s final Knockout round of the season was teased earlier this week on “The Voice” YouTube page. The results, and a look into the rehearsals, will be shown tonight, but viewers can see Alyssa Witrado cover Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” Daysia perform Oleta Adams’ “Get Here”, and Sasha Hurtado sing Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain” ahead of the episode to try and predict the results.

Check back here for the results of this Knockout as they air.

What Do the Teams Look Like Going Into Tonight?

Going into tonight, only John Legend has his Steal remaining. All other coaches have used theirs for the Knockout Rounds. While only 16 total acts will be with us at the end of tonight’s episode, see the team rosters from before tonight’s Knockouts below:

Team Camila:

Steven McMorran (saved in Battle Round)

Devix

Andrew Igbokidi

Morgan Myles (won Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Eric Who (won Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Kate Kalvach (stolen from Team Blake in Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Team Blake:

Austin Montgomery

Brayden Lape

Eva Ullman

Bodie (won Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Rowan Grace (stolen from Team Gwen in Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Bryce Leatherwood (won Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Team Gwen:

Cara Brindisi

Justin Aaron

Daysia

Sasha Hurtado (stolen from Team Camila in Battle Round)

Alyssa Witrado

Kayla Von Der Heide

Kevin Hawkins (stolen from Team Blake in Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Kique (won Knockout, moving onto Live Playoffs)

Team Legend: