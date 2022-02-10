Fans Upset with Gwen Stefani After Major Announcement

Gwen Stefani shared some major news with her fans, and they aren’t too happy about it.

On February 4, 2022, Stefani announced that she was trying something new on her Facebook. She explained in an Instgram video, “I’m going to be doing an official fan group.” She continued, “Who knows, maybe I’ll put some exclusive stuff on there and maybe I’ll see you there, too.”

While some fans were undoubtedly excited about Stefani’s announcement, others felt differently. One user wrote, “Sad cause I don’t have Facebook…”

Another added, “NNOOOOOOOOOO! I dont have Facebook!!” And a third agreed: “I don’t use Facebook.”

The sentiment was echoed numerous times by the singer’s Instagram followers, suggesting her new method to engage with people may not be what they’re looking for.

This shouldn’t come as a complete shock — according to Forbes, Facebook lost 500,000 daily users in the last three months of 2021. The outlet even quoted CEO Mark Zuckerberg as saying, “TikTok is so big a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

While fans without Facebook may be struggling to find a way to connect with the star-studded singer through social media, Stefani is also trying to connect with people in person.

On February 9, 2022, she uploaded a photo to Instagram on what appeared to be a private jet. She commented on the photo, “can’t believe @blakeshelton and I are gonna be on stage this week! see you all at @sbmusicfest on friday 💋 gx.”

As highlighted by Hello Magazine, Stefani was referring to her Super Bowl performance. In November 2021, the outlet wrote that Stefani and Shelton would be performing at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on the February 11 weekend. They will be joined by country music artist Mickey Guyton and will hit the stage on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly will perform on Thursday, February 10, 2022, while Green Day and Miley Cyrus will rock it out on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

In a statement, Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE, shared with Hello Magazine, “STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE are incredibly excited and honored to host three amazing nights of music as part of Super Bowl Music Fest. We look forward to welcoming music and football fans to downtown as part of Super Bowl week in Los Angeles.”

Gwen Stefani’s Rise to Fame

While some of Stefani’s fans don’t appear to have Facebook, the No Doubt singer always has Instagram as a method to share updates about her career.

On Instagram, Stefani has a whopping 13.1 million fans, while she only follows 902 people.

The 52-year-old rose to fame as the lead singer of the band No Doubt until 2004, when she kicked off a solo career.

In 2004, she released “Love. Angel. Music. Baby,” which featured the singles “Rich Girl” and “Hollaback Girl.” After that, Stefani’s fame skyrocketed. She released “The Sweet Escape” in 2006, and continued to ride the wave of success until 2018, when she began a Las Vegas concert residency called “Just a Girl: Las Vegas.”

These days, of course, Stefani has spent time as a judge on “The Voice.” She has admitted that she was “naive” when she first committed to doing the show, though. In 2021, Stefani told Stero Gum, “It was a hard period in my life before that. A lot of stuff had gone down. I had done that record with No Doubt, which was really hard. I had been really depleted in a lot of ways. To do [The Voice], I just never thought I could, but I was going to go for it.”