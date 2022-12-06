Gwen Stefani on Why Season 22 of ‘The Voice’ ‘Sucks’ For Her

“The Voice” is going to look a lot different in season 24. Self-proclaimed “King” of the singing competition, Blake Shelton, is finally exiting the show after being the only original coach remaining since Adam Levine’s exit.

Shelton met his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the show, and now they’re filming their last season together. Stefani opened up to ET Online about why Shelton’s exit has been hard for her.

“It’s just been a really amazing season, too short,” Stefani shared. “It’s mine and Blake’s last season… I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks.”

She added, “I never in my life would’ve pictured me doing something like this, and it’s been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it’s super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that’s gonna be mine forever.”

Stefani Got Emotional During ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals

“The Voice” season 22 semi-finals performance episode aired on Monday, December 5, 2022. When Shelton’s contestant Bryce Leatherwood performed “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” by Justin Moore, Stefani shared that she was “moved” by the performance. She even had tears in her eyes while talking to Leatherwood after the performance.

“It really moved me to see Blake get up and get so excited,” she told the artist. “You’re so authentic and classical and old school and everything you want to see in a country artist… You have this crazy sort of star quality and stage presence, and I think America can see that.”

Leatherwood is one of eight remaining contestants on “The Voice” season 22 going into the semi-finals results show. Five artists will make it through to the finale.

Shelton Wants to Focus on His Family & Other Projects

In the statement about his exit, Shelton said that he has been wrestling with the news.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Shelton and Stefani met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015, and the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2021. They have only shared the stage one time as a married couple on the show, in the season that is currently airing. It turns out, that will be the only season where fans see them work together and against one another as a married couple on the show.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.