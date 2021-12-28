Gwen Stefani Makes Unexpected Confession About Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice” when they were both coaching on the show. Now, the two are married, tying the knot in 2021.

Stefani has been open about the unexpected match, even leaning into the odd pairing and speculation about it during a Superbowl 2021 commercial starring the couple and their friend and ex-coworker Adam Levine.

The couple has talked about meeting on set and their love connection, but Stefani shared an unexpected revelation in a new interview.

Stefani Had No Idea Who Shelton Was Before ‘The Voice’

During an episode of From Apple Music With Love, Stefani shared that she had no idea Shelton was before her time on “The Voice.”

“I was on ‘The Voice,'” she said. “I didn’t know Blake. I didn’t know that he existed as a human, let alone, an artist. When I got on the show, I was like, Googling him and watching old reruns of ‘The Voice’ to try to figure out why people liked him so much.”

She added, “One of my nannies was like, ‘Oh, he’s so hot.’ I was like, ‘He is? Really? Okay I can see that. And the more I watched the show, the more I could see, ‘Wow, he’s funny, he’s tall,’ I started to get it.”

She also said that she started to wonder during her early days on the show if she would ever be able to work with Shelton on music and hoped for the best.

“I had this fantasy of writing a song with [him] or doing something,” Gwen shared. “At that time of my life, I was really searching for my next music, what I would do. I was really trying to be inspired. The fact that I got to be on one of your songs, that you asked me to be on a song, was my fantasy. Dreams come true, guys. Christmas miracles happen to people!”

Shelton did not comment much on what he knew about Stefani before “The Voice,” but it was not love at first sight for the couple. The two were both married to other people before they started the season when they met, but they went through divorces shortly thereafter, and the rest is history.

Will Gwen Stefani Return to ‘The Voice’?

Stefani won her first season of “The Voice” in 2020 alongside contestant Carter Rubin. It’s possible that she’ll be returning to battle her now-husband as a coach in 2022, however, as the coaches have yet to be announced for the upcoming season.

If she does return, it’s likely that she’ll be taking over for Ariana Grande, who coached her first season of the show in 2021 and ended up with no finalists.

The other person who could be returning to that chair is Nick Jonas, who was a coach during seasons 18 and 20 of the show and has yet to win the competition.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

