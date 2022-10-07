Gwen Stefani Gushes Remembering First Public Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on the set of “The Voice” half a decade ago, and they tied the knot officially in July 2021.

Shelton has been open about his dislike of Hollywood and show business, but in an October 3, 2022, interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Stefani shared memories about her first red carpet date with the country crooner.

Stefani ‘Melts’ While Reminiscing About Her First Red Carpet Date With Shelton

During the interview, Clarkson, who used to coach alongside Shelton and Stefani on “The Voice,” asked the “Hollaback Girl” singer about her fashion sense and called her a “fashion icon.”

“I always… loved clothes, love makeup, I’m a visual person, I guess, I see the world through visuals,” Stefani shared when asked if she always loved fashion.

Stefani shared that she has always loved thrift store shopping and finding interesting pieces. Later, Clarkson pulled up a photo of a red dress that Stefani wore on the red carpet. Stefani shared that the designer was Giannina Azar, who has created pieces for Jennifer Loipez, Britney Spears, and Biance.

“That’s Giannina,” Stefani said. “That was the designer. And that was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually. It was that night, and it was the Oscars Vanity Fair party.”

She added, “He never does red carpet now that I know him. That was, like, we got, we did the red carpet. It was raining that night. And that melts me when I see that because it was such a night for me.”

Clarkson Also Asked Stefani About Her Fashion Brand & Other Looks From Her Past

Throughout the interview, Stefani answered questions about her looks throughout the years and how she’s learned to do her own makeup for events.

“I think that’s the coolest thing about fashion, I think we forget, it’s such an art form,” Clarkson told Stefani, who agreed, adding that all the designers she’s worked with are talented.

Stefani called it “beyond a dream” to work with people who are so gifted throughout her career.

One dress that Clarkson liked a lot was a two-piece neon yellow/green design that featured flowers and showed of Stefani’s midsection. Stefani shared that that was a night where she had to do her own makeup because the makeup artist who she hired for the event had a family emergency.

The No Doubt singer has two brands she runs: LAMB, which is her fashion brand, and GVXE Beauty, which is her makeup line.

Fans, for their part, melted when Stefani posted a throwback image to the days when she was just “hanging out” with Blake Shelton on Instagram.

“#flashback me and @blakeshelton hanging out,” she wrote as the caption. “we r gonna be hanging out on tv @nbcthevoice if u wanna watch.”

Fans took to the comment section to let Stefani know how much they loved the selfie.

“A SELFIE WE ALL NEEDED,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “You both look so young.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.