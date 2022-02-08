Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Sit Far From Her Ex-Husband at Son’s Game

Country star Blake Shelton became a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s three sons when he married the “Hollaback Girl” singer in July 2021.

Stefani shares 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma, and 7-year-old Appollo with musician Gavin Rossdale. According to The Sun, Stefani and Shelton kept their distance from Rossdale at one of their son’s recent baseball games in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by the outlet showed Stefani and Shelton sitting in the stands with Zuma and Rossdale smiling on the sidelines.

Stefani and Rossdale announced their decision to split up in 2015. When Stefani married Shelton, she wore a veil embroidered with her sons’ names in addition to Shelton’s. Rossdale was not at the wedding.

A source told HollywoodLife that Rossdale wasn’t “phased by her (Gwen) remarrying whatsoever and it’s zero surprise he’s not invited to the wedding. They haven’t had a good relationship in quite some time and Gwen feels she’s tried very, very hard.”

Stefani Married Rossdale Not Knowing He Had a Daughter

When Stefani married Rossdale in 2002, she had no idea he had a daughter. In fact, Rossdale had no idea he had a daughter either. In 2004, Rossdale found out that he was the biological father of Daisy Lowe, who was born in 1989.

In 2012, Daisy’s mother Pearl Lowe told the now-defunct Easy Living Magazine that Rossdale never spoke to her again after she allowed Daisy to take a DNA test. “Gavin told me if Daisy, then 14, had a DNA test, he’d never speak to me again and he’s kept his word,” she told the outlet (via Daily Mail). “I lost him as a friend, but Daisy has a relationship with him, which is great.”

On January 28, 2022, Rossdale shared a tribute to Daisy on Instagram for her 33rd birthday. “What a joy you are -and we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birth day – the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister. we love you so much and we are in awe of you,” Rossdale wrote. In one of the photos he shared, Daisy could be seen posing with Rossdale and his three sons.

Daisy’s mother also wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “The world became a much brighter place the day you were born! Thanks for being the best daughter, sister & friend! You are so beautiful inside and out & I am so proud of you!”

Blake Shelton Says He’s ‘Very Serious’ About Being a Stepdad

In a radio interview with KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather,” Blake Shelton talked about being a stepfather to Stefani’s three boys.

“I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious,” Shelton said (via CNN).

“But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” the “God’s Country’ singer added. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015 after meeting each other filming “The Voice.”

READ NEXT: Sasha Allen Says He’s Adjusting His Singing Technique After Voice Drop