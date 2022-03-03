Why Gwen Stefani Didn’t Think She & Blake Shelton Would Last

“The Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton revealed in an interview with People that his now-wife Gwen Stefani didn’t their relationship would last at first. Read on to find out why she thought that and how the couple is doing as they approach their one-year wedding anniversary.

Gwen Stefani Didn’t Think Blake Shelton Would Want to Take On Her Children Too

Gwen Stefani was married to fellow musician Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, a marriage that resulted in three sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. In this new interview, Shelton said that Stefani thought their relationship was just a temporary thing because he wouldn’t want the responsibility of taking on her three sons. Shelton was married twice before he and Stefani tied the knot in July 2021 but neither previous marriage produced any children.

“I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of [her kids],” Shelton told People, adding that that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

In fact, he said that marrying into Stefani’s family has made him start to pull back a little on his career because there are more important things to consider.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years … is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” said Shelton. “You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff.”

Shelton Said Every Day He Falls In Love With the Boys Just As Much As With Gwen

In the interview, Shelton talked about his own father, who raised Shelton’s half-brother Richie from the time he was a baby, and what a good example that set for him — he didn’t know “what [he] was signing up for” with taking on three stepsons, but he “was all about signing up.”

“He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad. The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” said Shelton.

Shelton’s brother died in a car accident in 1990 at the age of 24. He tweeted on the anniversary of Richie’s death in 2017 that losing his brother “changed [his] life forever.”

And in his 2022 interview, Shelton told People that Stefani has embraced his family in a way that no other woman he has been with ever did before and that being with Stefani has solidified his belief in God.

“I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof [in God] I needed. She has such a strong faith in God,” said Shelton, adding, “Just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people and how she just operates in her life, naturally I start seeing the God in everything because she does.”

The two were married in July 2021. In November 2021, Shelton revealed in an Instagram post that instead of simply writing his own vows for their wedding, he “decided to surprise her by writing a asong instead.” The song was released that night and it is called “We Can Reach the Stars.” In a follow-up post with the track embedded, Shelton said that he is “honored” that Stefan is his wife.

Shelton wrote:

I’m really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani. That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no word yet as to which coaches are returning.

