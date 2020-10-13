Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Married During Quarantine?

Country music star Blake Shelton and pop icon Gwen Stefani have been in a romantic relationship for years, but they are not married. The couple quarantined together in Oklahoma during the coronavirus pandemic, and Stefani recently told People she thinks it’s cute when people call Shelton her husband.

While the two aren’t married and did not change their relationship status during quarantine, Stefani doesn’t mind when people call him her husband.

“Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?” she asked. “I guess we’re just together. People got used to it or something like that, but it’s pretty cute.”

Shelton and Stefani Have Been Together for Almost Five Years but Are Not Married

Stefani and Shelton have been in a relationship for nearly half a decade, and the two recently quarantined together in Oklahoma along with their families. Stefani shared details of the quarantine with Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020.

When asked who was isolating with the couple, Lipa referred to Shelton as Stefani’s “husband.”

“Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani replied, laughing. She added that they were spending the time in isolation with her sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo as well as some of her family members who chose to stay with them for the duration of the quarantine.

Stefani told ET that the time with her family was actually “really wonderful.”

“We got to be in Oklahoma as a family,” she said. “We got to do things we never get to do, like try to make sourdough bread, like everybody else in America, and just do so many fun things — garden, tear down trees, plant tons of different things.”

The singer added that the quarantine with her family made her feel more creative and encouraged her to write new music.

“I realized that, in my life, out of every single thing I’ve ever done, writing new music makes me feel the best and makes me feel the most alive,” she said. “And it always kind of gets in sync to me being on The Voice, which is weird because I think it’s just really inspiring. Like, it’s really inspiring to be here.”

Gwen Stefani Is Back to Coaching on ‘The Voice’ This Year

After a break from coaching on The Voice, Stefani joins her boyfriend once again as a coach on the show, replacing Nick Jonas, who joined the program last year.

Shelton said that he felt comforted by the fact that Stefani will be back on The Voice with him for the upcoming season.

“Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches,” Shelton told ET. “We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we’re having a blast.”

Stefani said she’s also really happy to be back on the set of The Voice for season 19.

“I’m so grateful to be here,” she shared. “It’s different, definitely different. Everyone has all these rules and we’re all being safe — it’s just actually a little bit more exciting than usual, even though I didn’t think that was possible because it was already super exciting.”

