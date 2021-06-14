Why Some People Think Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Already Got Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in October 2020, and the couple has been pretty open about the planning process. Some people think, however, that the couple tied the knot in Oklahoma in early June 2021 without announcing it.

The “The Voice” coaches met over five years ago on the set of the show, and they hit it off after both going through tough breakups. Shelton, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, met Stefani while they both worked on “The Voice.” Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, and the couple ended their 13-year marriage in 2015.

While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Shelton, 44, talked about the beginning of his relationship with Stefani, 51.

“I remember at that time we were just starting to see each other and we were both going through horrible breakups, divorces, horrible in that it was just sad,” Shelton shared during the interview. “And there were times where Gwen and I would be like, ‘Are we rebounding here? Is that what we’re doing together? Because this makes no sense.’”

Read on to learn why fans think the couple may have secretly gotten married.

Stefani May Have Been Wearing a Wedding Band

In an exclusive photo sent to Page Six, Stefani appears to be wearing a wedding band in addition to her large engagement ring.

The couple was out with Stefani’s 7-year-old son, Apollo, in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend, and a zoomed-in photo appears to show Stefani wearing a diamond-studded wedding band.

Stefani’s most recent update on social media showed off her surprise bridal shower along with the caption “SHE’S GETTING MARRIED.” Because the bridal shower appeared to take place in Los Angeles, it’s possible that Stefani and Shelton are still just engaged and planning a wedding for later this year.

Shelton Says He Is Not Involved in Planning

Shelton opened up to USA Today about the wedding planning process and why he hasn’t been involved in all the small details and decisions.

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” he told the outlet. “French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”

He later added that it wasn’t something specific to wedding planning, though.

“I never pick my own clothes unless I’m doing one of these FaceTime calls with you and I put on a cap and shirt,” Shelton said. “But she picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for ‘The Voice’. I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That’s not a Gwen wedding thing. That’s just in general.”

During the 10-year celebration of “The Voice,” Shelton shared a rare insight into their relationship. He also said he knew they may seem like an odd pair to people on the outside, but he doesn’t see it that way.

“If you would have told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room,” Shelton shared. “You know what I’m saying? I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing. That’s how ridiculous it is.”

