Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reportedly in Talks for Prenup Agreement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement last week to the surprise of many fans of NBC’s The Voice. The couple has been together for over five years.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple has said that Shelton and Stefani have agreed they want a prenuptial agreement.

“They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” a source told the outlet. “The process has been extremely effortless.”

Stefani did not have a prenuptial agreement with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, according to Us Weekly. The source told the outlet that “she just can’t afford to not have it with Blake.”

Shelton and Stefani Did Not Let Prenup Talks Quell Their Excitement

An insider told Us Weekly that the couple would not let talks of the legal documents deter the excitement they felt about getting married.

“These are two mature adults that love each other,” the source told the outlet.

As to when the couple will get married, that’s up in the air but it could be soon.

After the announcement, a source close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly about when the wedding between the power couple might take place.

“Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “Don’t be surprised if it happens by the end of the year.”

The Engagement Ring Was Reportedly a Custom Design

According to Us Magazine, the engagement ring Stefani was wearing in the picture announcement on Instagram is a custom design.

“Blake had the ring custom-designed,” a source told the outlet. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

Us Magazine spoke with Brilliant Earth’s Kathryn Money about what the ring may be worth, and the expert put the ring at around $500,000 depending on the stone’s quality. Money said that the ring has a classic six-prong setting with a 6-carat diamond in a white gold or platinum band.

During the coronavirus quarantine, while they were in Oklahoma, Stefani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live while Dua Lipa was hosting.

When asked who else was isolating with the couple, Dua Lipa referred to Shelton as Stefani’s “husband.”

“Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani replied at the time.

The family moved to Los Angeles in fall 2020.

Shelton and Stefani Announced Their Engagement on Instagram

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The engagement followed rumors that the couple wasn’t doing well and had put any marriage plans to the side. Those rumors have now been disproven.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

