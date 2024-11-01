Gwen Stefani Shares Never-Before-Seen Pic With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani gave fans a look at her early romance with Blake Shelton.

On October 30, 2024, “The Voice” coach shared a series of never-before-seen photos from her very first Halloween with her future husband, and fans couldn’t get over how cute they were together— and still are.

Gwen Stefani Captioned a Throwback Photo With Her Song Lyrics

In photos posted to her Instagram page, Stefani wore a denim dress and cowgirl hat accessorized with fake blood, while Shelton posed alongside her wearing a Wienerschnitzel trucker cap and striped poncho. A final video clip showed a moonlit sky with Stefani singing lyrics that were also the caption to the post.

“Met u in October i had nothing to lose dressed up like a country girl i knew you’d approve knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon… ♡ gx.,” the No Doubt singer captioned the post.

According to Parade magazine, the lyrics are from one of the songs on Stefani’s upcoming album. “Bouquet.”

Fans reacted in the comment section to Stefani’s post.

“omg this is so cute I’m so obsessed,” one fan wrote.

“You two are adorable! ❤️” another agreed.

“OKAY I LOVE everything about this!! 💕 This is too adorable and so precious! 🥹❤️🎃🌕✨.” added another fan.

The photos in question are from a 2015 Halloween party attended by the couple before they went official. At the time, Entertainment Tonight reported that Stefani and Shelton were in costume for George Clooney’s annual Casamigos Halloween Party, where they showed no signs of PDA. Stefani and Shelton later met up at actor Jared Leto’s party at his home in Hollywood Hills but were spotted holding hands when they left the bash together, the outlet noted.

It was just a few weeks later that a rep for Shelton confirmed to Today that the two singers were an item. “Blake and Gwen work together and are both single and have recently started dating,” the rep shared in November 2015.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Posed for Their 1st Photo Together in November 2014

Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014 when they worked together as coaches on “The Voice.” In November 2014, Stefani posted her first selfie with Shelton from “The Voice” set.

“💓him @blakeshelton @nbcthevoice gx,” she captioned the pic.

At the time, Stefani was still married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton was married country singer Miranda Lambert. Stefani and Rossdale, who share sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, divorced in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, per Entertainment Tonight. Shelton and Lambert ended their four-year marriage that same year.

When Stefani and Shelton hung out together on Halloween nearly a year after meeting, a source told People magazine that the two bonded over their breakups. “Blake and Gwen are going through similar situations,” an insider said in 2015. “They have spent time together and have drawn support from each other.”

Stefani and Shelton married in July 2021 after six years of dating.

During an October 2024 appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Stefani raved about her loving relationship with Shelton. “The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” she said. “You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn’t even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart. It just makes you happier every single day.”