Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton

Former “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in March 2022 and she had to apologize to her husband Blake Shelton. Read on to find out why and also the fun things Stefani revealed about her wedding to Shelton.

Stefani Apologized to Shelton For Forgetting Her Wedding Ring





Immediately after host Jimmy Kimmel welcomed Stefani to the show, he asked her about all the jewelry she was wearing and which one of her many rings was her wedding ring and she started laughing and had to confess that she forgot her ring at home.

“I forgot to wear my ring! It’s like the first time! I was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is.’ And then boop — hello, empty finger,” said Stefani with a laugh.

“I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry Blakey!” she continued, adding, “I love my husband and I love being married to him and it’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

Apparently Shelton Never Forgets His Ring & Stefani Thinks It’s Sexy The Way He Wears While He Does Chores

Stefani went on to regale Kimmel with a story of how she was getting ready in her “glam room” at home, which is just a regular bedroom, but the smoke alarm was beeping because it needed the battery changed, so she texted Shelton about it and he came swooping in with a ladder and replaced the battery.

“Then I saw the ring and even my assistant as like, ‘Ooh, the ring looks good. I don’t really normally notice it,’ and I was like, ‘I know, it’s so sexy!'” said Stefani.

When Kimmel joked that it was because Shelton was doing something manly around the house, Stefani said, “It was, it really was. Anyone in this room would be like, ‘Yep, I see it.'”

Stefani Also Said She Was ‘Nervous’ To Ask Carson Daly to Officiate Their Wedding

Shelton and Stefani were married in July 2021 at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. It was an intimate affair, just their families, but also “The Voice” host Carson Daly and his family because Daly was the officiant for the wedding. They asked him becuase he’s the one person they’ve both known for a really long time.

“It was great because we knew we wanted it to be intimate and small, like our fmailies coming together, you know? And I just had the idea of Carson [as officiant] because he’s the one person that we both know so well and we’ve known through the years and for me, he’s very — he was gonna be a priest at one point, he’s Catholic, so we had that in together,” said Stefani.

Daly has been working with Shelton on “The Voice” since the beginning of the show and Stefani said she’s known Daly since back in his “TRL” days, aka “Total Request Live,” the music video show on MTV that Daly hosted from 1998 to 2008.

“He is an amazing guy, I love him. He’s such a good dad, family guy,” Stefani told Kimmel, who agreed wholeheartedly. Kimmel also revealed that he has known Daly since Daly was 12 years old.

“I just wanted [the wedding] to be serious and I wanted someone that is in our spiritual circle that was gonna be there. I was nervous to ask him, it’s a really big thing to ask someone … and we called him and immediately he was like, ‘Let’s go!’ He was so into it, it was a big relief. He took it super seriously, we spoke with his priest that he hangs out with in New York. It was a whole process. It was really beautiful, perfect, amazing,” gushed Stefani.

Stefani Admitted She Was ‘Bawling’ During Their Wedding Vows

It was actually Daly who encouraged Shelton and Stefani to write their own vows for the wedding, which Stefani admitted was really hard for her.

“I know I write songs all the time and stuff like that, but I just felt like I don’t know how to do that for Blake. It just felt so hard,” Stefani admitted. “I procrastinated til like the last day. Even two weeks before, I had said to Blake I think we should just do the ‘repeat after me,’ like, it’s fine. He’s like, ‘I already did mine.’ And I’m like, ‘There’s no way that you sat down and wrote that already. There’s no way!”

She continued:

Anyway, cut to the wedding, I finally got mine together. They turned out amazing, I was like, ‘Yes, I nailed it!’ And I went first, everyone’s crying, I’m crying, we’re bawling and Blake looks at me and goes, ‘Well…’ and Carson goes, ‘Try to top that one.’ and then he goes, ‘Well, you’re always [saing] I don’t write enough music, so I wrote you a song’ and then he just pulls out a stool and a guitar and starts singing this song and I’m just like, ‘Wahhhh!’ Literally, I had to literally do my make-up over before we did photos.

Stefani also admitted that Shelton’s country lifestyle is a lifestyle that she “didn’t know [she] was missing.”

“To be out there in Oklahoma and just be purely in the middle of nowhere, it’s been really a blessing,” said the pop star.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no word yet as to which coaches are returning.

