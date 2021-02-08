The Super Bowl always means the release of hilarious commercials, and this year was no different. One advertisement that caught people’s attention was the T-Mobile commercial that featured three The Voice coaches.

The commercial featured Adam Levine, 41, Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton 44, and took place a few years ago, well before Stefani and Shelton were happily engaged.

At the beginning of the advertisement, Stefani and Levine FaceTime each other, and Stefani tells the Maroon 5 frontman that she’s ready to “start dating again.”

“I’m sick of L.A. guys,” Stefani tells the singer. “I want someone completely different. Maybe someone from another country and someone cultured and sensitive and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

Stefani Tells a Story About Meeting Shelton in the Commercial

VideoVideo related to watch: adam levine, gwen stefani & blake shelton appear in hilarious super bowl ad 2021-02-08T10:55:15-05:00

In the commercial, Levine ponders who he knows that would fit the bill of what Stefani claimed she wanted in a man after the narrator reveals what he heard through the “spotty network,” which was that Stefani wanted someone “completely country, uncultured, and threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

Levine then turns around as Blake Shelton walks up behind him with both wings and nachos, talking about the dishes in a sing-songy voice.

“I have your guy,” Levine tells Stefani.

The Commercial Shows the First Date Between Stefani & Shelton

The commercial shows a fictional first date between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Waiting at the restaurant, Stefani is shocked when Shelton shows up for dinner.

“Oh my god, hilarious, right?” she says. “I mean, no.”

When Shelton asks what she means by that, she adds, “Are you wearing spurs? Did you ride a horse here?”

Shelton says he did, and the narrator warns customers not to “trust your life love to just any network.”

In reality, Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020 after meeting and falling in love while working on The Voice even though they were warned not to get together by fellow castmate Carson Daly.

Daly said on The Today Show that he had originally warned Stefani away from Shelton.

“Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you’ll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in LA and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen,” he told Stefani on the show. “And I said, ‘You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.’ And I looked at Gwen, and I said, ‘You’re much, much too good for this guy. You’re smart. You’re intelligent.’”

He added, “‘You’re one of my oldest friends. And then there’s Blake.”

Everyone laughed it off, and Stefani then told everyone what she really loved about being in a relationship with Shelton.

“What don’t I love about Blake, and what don’t we all love about Blake?” she said. “I feel like it’s very mutual in the room right now, Hoda. He’s just such a good guy. He’s one of the most generous human beings and down-to-earth. It almost sounds generic, but it’s just so true.”

READ NEXT: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Joins ‘The Voice’ as Advisor

