Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Wallpapered Their Bathroom With Tabloid Covers

“The Voice” season 22 is officially over and married coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are setting their sights on the holiday season and some well-earned family time.

This week, Stefani sat down for an interview with the Wall Street Journal, and opened up about her and Shelton’s holiday traditions, her makeup line GXVE Beauty, and one very interesting design detail in her and Shelton’s home.

When the interviewer asked if Stefani had a framed copy of Shelton’s magazine cover naming him People’s Sexiest Man Alive back in 2017, the “Don’t Speak” singer said that that would be a good idea, but that she and Blake have made a similar design choice in one of their homes.

“When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, [in] one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper. You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s pretty funny,” Stefani said of the bathroom, which many are eager to see inside.

Gwen Stefani Shares Her & Blake Shelton’s Traditional Christmas Meal

When asked about any favorite holiday traditions, Gwen Stefani told the Wall Street Journal about one of her and Blake Shelton’s favorite culinary projects that they make each year, an Italian dish called the timpano dome.

“…it’s kind of like a lasagna within a pizza. We’ve been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it,” Stefani said.

Last year, the couple showed off their timpano dome, and the process behind making it, on social media. People reported on the creation of their traditional dish, and the step-by-step process that Stefani documented on her Instagram stories. 2021 marked the couple’s first Christmas as husband and wife, and with it brought a successful timpano dome, as they couldn’t quite make the dish work in 2020.

“Last year, we screwed up, I’m sorry! But I’m hoping to make up for last year. We’re going to make sure we do everything from scratch. We love making the memories,” Stefani said of 2021’s timpano dome, in which they layered meatballs, pasta, sausage, cheese, and sauce. Luckily, Shelton was able to nail the crucial flip, and the couple was able to enjoy their timpano dome with no issue.

Fans will have to keep an eye out on social media to see if the couple shares any updates of their 2022 dome this Christmas.

Gwen Stefani’s Makeup Line Held a Series of Christmas Giveaways

In addition to ringing in the holidays with good music and good food, Gwen Stefani and her makeup line, GXVE (pronounced “give”), are in the giving spirit. The makeup company held a “12 Days of Christmas” promotion, where they gave different products from the line away to a new fan every day, including full lipstick sets, eyeliner, GXVE-branded sweatsuits, and an exclusive makeup masterclass.

The Wall Street Journal asked Stefani about her newest business venture, and she told them that the biggest surprise she faced on her makeup journey was just how involved the makeup community is, saying, “Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it.”

