Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Finally Tied The Knot: Details

It’s official! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have exchanged their vows and gotten married.

According to Page Six, which obtained photos of the venue and guests arriving, Stefani and Shelton got married in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma at their ranch.

The ceremony appeared to have taken place at the chapel that was built on Shelton and Stefani’s Oklahoma estate. The photos that Page Six published show that there was a tent and tables set up outside of the chapel, most likely for the reception for their friends and families.

Shelton & Stefani Got Married on July 3, 2021

There are photos of Shelton’s parents arriving at the venue that seem to confirm the wedding date was Saturday, July 3, 2021. That date lines up with the one that sources told TMZ earlier in the week.

The couple applied for their marriage license in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. According to U.S. Marriage Laws, couples have 10 days from when they file for a marriage license to actually get married.

That meant they would have had until Friday, July 9 to officially get married.

Shelton & Stefani Wanted to Get Married With Close Friends & Family

The couple didn’t want a huge wedding, and it’s very important to Stefani that her parents get to be there, she shared with Wonderland Magazine.

“I would love to get married, but I want my parents there,” she told the outlet in 2020. “So that’s hard to plan. We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there’s not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out!”

In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when the wedding could happen.

Shelton thinks that they can be married this summer since some restrictions have been lifted.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” he told Kotb. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.”

Stefani told Seth Meyers in April 2021 that she doesn’t want the wedding to be huge.

“It’s going to be fun,” she said at the time. “We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event]. It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”

The Couple Met on the Set of ‘The Voice’

The couple famously met on the set of “The Voice” before they began dating and got engaged five years later. Shelton opened up about what it was like to fall in love on set during a season 20 episode of “The Voice.”

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice’?” he shared. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on ‘The Voice’ in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

He added, “I love it when she’s here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she’s there, and she has my back, is pretty cool.”

