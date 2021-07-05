Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Finally Tied The Knot: Details

It’s official! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have exchanged their vows and gotten married.
According to Page Six, which obtained photos of the venue and guests arriving, Stefani and Shelton got married in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma at their ranch.
The ceremony appeared to have taken place at the chapel that was built on Shelton and Stefani’s Oklahoma estate. The photos that Page Six published show that there was a tent and tables set up outside of the chapel, most likely for the reception for their friends and families.
Shelton & Stefani Got Married on July 3, 2021
There are photos of Shelton’s parents arriving at the venue that seem to confirm the wedding date was Saturday, July 3, 2021. That date lines up with the one that sources told TMZ earlier in the week.
The couple applied for their marriage license in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. According to U.S. Marriage Laws, couples have 10 days from when they file for a marriage license to actually get married.
That meant they would have had until Friday, July 9 to officially get married.
Shelton & Stefani Wanted to Get Married With Close Friends & Family