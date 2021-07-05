Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Finally Tied The Knot: Details

The couple didn’t want a huge wedding, and it’s very important to Stefani that her parents get to be there, she shared with Wonderland Magazine.

“I would love to get married, but I want my parents there,” she told the outlet in 2020. “So that’s hard to plan. We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there’s not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out!”

In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when the wedding could happen.

Shelton thinks that they can be married this summer since some restrictions have been lifted.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” he told Kotb. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.”

Stefani told Seth Meyers in April 2021 that she doesn’t want the wedding to be huge.

“It’s going to be fun,” she said at the time. “We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event]. It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”

The Couple Met on the Set of ‘The Voice’

The couple famously met on the set of “The Voice” before they began dating and got engaged five years later. Shelton opened up about what it was like to fall in love on set during a season 20 episode of “The Voice.”

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice’?” he shared. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on ‘The Voice’ in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

He added, “I love it when she’s here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she’s there, and she has my back, is pretty cool.”

