Gwen Stefani Addresses Rumors She Called Off Wedding to Blake Shelton

Rumors are constantly circulating online regarding The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship, and one of the most popular ones is that the couple had a wedding planned but ended up calling it off.

Stefani did not confirm or deny the rumor in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, but she did say that she’s not sure what’s going to happen with their eventual wedding, or if they’ll have one at all.

In the segment, Kotb said she Googled the term “Gwen and Blake,” and it autofilled to “Gwen and Blake call off wedding,” which is something that seems to continuously circulate online among fans of the couple. When asked what’s happening with the wedding, Stefani said that it’s a good question.

“Wow, oh, that’s a really good question,” Stefani answered. “Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot, so that’s good… Um, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

Rumors Say Stefani and Shelton Called Off Their Wedding

Watch our full interview with @gwenstefani about her big return to the coach’s chair on @NBCTheVoice, life at home with @blakeshelton, and her new music. pic.twitter.com/plDFqKZwmG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 19, 2020

Rumors appeared in September 2020 that Shelton and Stefani called off wedding and engagement plans following a fight over a prenup and political views. This news came out of a report by Us Weekly after a source told the outlet that the couple was having a hard time in quarantine.

Micky.com then reported that the couple called off their upcoming wedding.

“They feel suffocated and stressed,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re both stretched to the limit.”

The news came out after Shelton and Stefani moved to Los Angeles after purchasing a $13.2 million home. According to the source, the couple had a hard time with that.

“As of now, the wedding is off,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “Gwen and Blake have put their plans on hold for the foreseeable future.’

These rumors, however, don’t seem to have much truth to them, as the couple has not announced an engagement.

Shelton Says He ‘Loves’ Rumors He & Stefani are Already Married

The couple doesn’t mind that people assume they’re already married. Stefani has said it’s “cute” that people already refer to Shelton as her husband even though they aren’t married, Shelton has said that he enjoys rumors that the two have already tied the knot.

When ET asked Shelton about the rumors that he and Stefani were already married or engaged, he said he “loves” the rumors.

“Those rumors are great,” he said in the December 2019 interview. “Anybody that thinks that I’m married to Gwen already, I love it. My God. Who wouldn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani?”

At that time, he said that their relationship is getting stronger each day, but if they do decide to get engaged or married, they won’t break the news in “any of the grocery store trash magazines.”

The couple also reportedly wants to get married but wait until after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, as they would like to have their friends and family present at the ceremony, a source told Us Weekly in June 2020.

