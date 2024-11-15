Gwen Stefani Makes Candid Statement About Divorce

In a new interview, “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani shared some insight into her relationship with Blake Shelton.

“Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe. How do you pick yourself up from that?” Stefani candidly told The Guardian.

“But God put this other person there to love me. I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening. We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived,” she added.

Stefani and Gavin Rossdale married in 2002 and split in 2015.

Gwen Stefani Wrote ‘Purple Irises’ About Finding ‘True Love’

Stefani released her fourth solo album, “Bouquet,” on November 15. Her second chance at love inspired her to write the song “Purple Irises,” which is on the album.

“I wrote the song Purple Irises about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it,” she told The Guardian.

In an interview with Nylon, Stefani explained the meaning behind the lyrics in the song.

“Every single reference in the song is about the insecurities we sometimes feel. You can’t hold on to time, you have to keep evolving and moving forward — that’s true with love as well. There’s all different kinds of love, and it always evolves and changes. That’s really what the song is. That was the intention of the song,” she told the outlet.

“We found these irises that were growing, we were all together, the kids, everyone, and we’re pulling them out, we transplanted them. This sounds crazy, I know. But we picked up hundreds of them and planted them where we were living at the lodge. And then years later, they’d make babies and keep growing, and they start getting these beautiful purple flowers,” she added.

Gwen Stefani Drew on Love for Her New Album

In an interview with People magazine, Stefani shared that love was the main inspiration behind her new album.

“The last four years of my life, I got engaged, then I got married and started my life over,” she said.

“Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle,” she added.

Stefani and Shelton met in April 2014 when they were both coaches on “The Voice.” The two bonded over their respective divorces (Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert), and began dating in November 2015. From there, the two got engaged and eventually tied the knot in July 2021.

“Shows up for work. Meets my wife,” Shelton captioned an Instagram post in 2022.

