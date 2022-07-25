Gwen Stefani Makes Unexpected Confession About Life With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani, music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” has made a rare confession about her love life with her husband, Blake Shelton.

Stefani took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing a clip of someone holding up a t-shirt with a quote from her on it.

“‘I could hang out and make out with Blake Shelton every single day and not do anything else’ – Gwen Stefani,” the shirt read.

Then, Shelton showed up smiling, loving the words on the shirt, happy about his wife’s confession about their love life.

Stefani and Shelton Performed Together

Stefani joined Shelton onstage at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 23. Shelton was set to perform, and Stefani took the stage, according to The Des Moines Register.

“I love you guys, I love you,” Stefani told the crowd. “I like you. A little awkward at first, I admit, but you’re getting better. You guys are so cute.”

The couple often performs together, and Stefani took the stage with Shelton at the Twin Cities Summer Fair, per the Star Tribune. During the set, Stefani performed her 1995 hit “Don’t Speak,” and then she and Shelton performed their songs “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere” together.

Shelton shared a sweet post to Stefani on their first anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!,” he wrote.

Some Fans Accused Stefani of Cultural Appropriation

After Stefani released her music video for her new song “Light My Fire,” some fans accused the star of appropriating Jamaican culture. They say that she does so when wearing dreadlocks and Jamaica streetwear while also singing in a Jamaican accent.

“Gwen Stefani is BACK with a cultural appropriation banger … Gwen Stefani said f*** your discourse, I’m gonna appropriate like it’s 2004,” one person tweeted.

“*heavy sigh* I refuse to believe no one attempted to explain this to her, especially considering there’s been public discourse about her appropriation, so the conclusion is she’s aware and just doesn’t give a s***. I’m sure her ‘[insert other ethnicities] friends said it’s okay’,” replied another Twitter user.

The video features Sean Paul, Stefani, and Shenseer.

Some fans defended Stefani after the video, saying that Sean Paul, who was in the video, is Jamaican, and he has praised the artist for years.

He spoke with Vibe Magazine in February 2022, where he praised Stefani.

“[Stefani’s] a dope artist. And she loves Reggae from long time,” he said at the time. “Her son is named Kingston! She loves the vibes. She wears the colors, has the arm bands. I’m like, ‘Yo, she down with the movement’ She represents for the country. From her No Doubt days, she was coming [to Jamaica] to record. So, it impressed me that she wants to come to Jamaica. A lot of people do Reggae, a lot of people do Dancehall-oriented tracks, but they never come. She comes to Jamaica. She goes to the studio in Portland, and she grinds it out.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

