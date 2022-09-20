Gwen Stefani Said She’s ‘Basically’ a Country Artist on ‘The Voice’ Premiere

Fans have been waiting a long time for “The Voice” season 22 to finally start. They got their wish on Monday, September 19, when coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, nested in their big red chairs.

The seating arrangement had changed a bit. Instead of husband and wife sitting next to one another, newbie, Cabello was in between them. Legend was at the opposite end from Shelton, sitting where Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine both used to reside.

Stefani Fought for Country Artists by Saying She is One

Fans have long argued about whether Gwen Stefani is really a country artist. Many fans were upset recently when Stefani got to perform with her hubby, Blake Shelton, on the sacred stage of The Grand Ole Opry, claiming that she was undeserving. One poster asked, “Does she even care..? What would that even mean to her.” Another commented, “She is NOT a country singer.”

Fans have also commented on the way Stefani has started to dress more like a country star since she married Shelton. On July 29, she angered fans on Instagram after posting a video of her strutting her stuff in her white fringe cowboy boots. One viewer’s comment read, “Man you are so desperate and annoying. Country music hates you. Stop stealin style that is not yours. It’s lame.” Someone else wrote, “Western wear has a deep and important American personality and you ain’t it!!” Another commented, “Starts dating a country guy and thinks she’s supposed to wear fringe.”

Stefani may have stirred that same pot on “The Voice” premiere on Monday night when she tried to use her connection with Shelton to land country artists on her team. The first time it happened was when she was attempting to win over four-chair-turn contestant, Orlando Mendez, aka, the Cuban Cowboy.

In her attempt to woo the country singer to Team Gwen, she declared, “I’m basically country now as well. Like, I’ve gone country.” Mendez ended up choosing coach Camila Cabello because of their hometown roots.

The second time Stefani played the country card was when contestant Jay Allen sang Cody Johnson’s “’Til You Can’t.” He also sang an original song he wrote for his mother, who passed away from early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

Stefani’s pitch to Allen was, “Blake, he’s taught me so much about country music, and I got to be on two number one country hits with Blake Shelton. It made me so joyful to recognize that song” (referring to “’Til You Can’t”).

Stefani then went on to say, “It’s kind of a two for one ‘cuz I can just ask him if I have questions.” She was referring to Shelton, who replied with a cocky, “you wish.” This time, the pitch succeeded, and Allen chose Stefani as his coach.

Fan Reactions to Stefani’s Tactics

Some fans were not too happy with the way Stefani used her relationship with Shelton to try to win over country artists. One fan posted on Instagram, “Come on Gwen follow your own people, and what kind of comment makes people want to watch the show when you say, I can just ask Blake for help.”

Another Instagram user commented, “I don’t understand people. I mean if you want to sing country go with the king of country WOW”

Another viewer lamented, “Gwen took him from her own husband.”

READ NEXT: Was Morgan Wallen on ‘The Voice?’