Gwen Stefani Made Blake Shelton Perform Their Duets Alone

During a recent performance, “The Voice” coach and country music superstar Blake Shelton performed some songs that he usually does with his wife, fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani — but he performed them all by himself. Shelton later revealed in an interview where she was and it’s hilarious.

Gwen Ditched Out On Her Husband Because She ‘Went Into Party Mode’

In an interview with the Des Moines Register about his performance at the Iowa Speedway on July 24, Shelton revealed that his wife didn’t perform with him because she was too busy partying. She often accompanies him on stage when he performs “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere” because they are duets that the two recorded in 2020 together, and he told the Register that it was definitely “weird” to perform those songs without her.

“It’s always weird when she doesn’t come out to sing those songs with me,” Shelton said. “She did her set and went into party mode.”

Indeed, before Shelton took the stage, Stefani performed a set of a dozen of her most well-known songs for the excited crowd — then apparently she went to get her party on.

After the show, Stefani posted a series of photos from the event to Instagram and wrote, “Love it when u dress up, thx for a fun weekend @indycaratiowa.”

Shelton Called The Event ‘Beyond Redneck’

The concert took place as part of the Iowa Speedway’s IndyCar celebration weekend, which, in addition to Shelton and Stefani, also featured country superstars Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line. Shelton told the Des Moines Register that it was “beyond redneck,” but he meant it as a compliment.

“I just want to paint a picture of what’s happening right now: It’s Sunday evening, the race is over, we’re all still here, on a racetrack surrounded by soybeans. People are throwing corn cob stuffed animals on the stage, blocking the sun with paper plates. This is real country. This is beyond redneck, beyond hillbilly,” said the country singer.

He also admitted to the crowd that he was “literally terrified” that after two days of racing and concerts, the crowd wouldn’t stick around to see him perform.

“I was literally terrified after two days of this, this being the last day, me being the last guy, y’all would be too tired and go home,” Shelton said during his set, adding, “I can’t believe y’all stayed here this long. What goes better than country music and racing?”

In the fall of 2022, Stefani and Shelton will be reunited as “Voice” coaches for the first time since season 19 in 2020 — and the first season since they got married in July 2021. But Shelton isn’t nervous because he told NBC Insider that his wife is the least competitive person in the entire world.

“[Gwen] happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in,” said Shelton, adding, “The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her.”

In her own interview with the site, Stefani added, “Stepping back on the set of ‘The Voice’ this time was very surreal. Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 for its 22nd season on NBC. Stefani is taking over for Kelly Clarkson, who is taking a year off amidst her divorce proceedings, and pop star Camila Cabello joins as the new coach, replacing departing coach Ariana Grande.

