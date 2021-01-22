How Much Was Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring?

On January 22, Gwen Stefani showed off her massive engagement ring while leaving a friend’s house. According to The Daily Mail, the ring cost The Voice coach Blake Shelton $500,000.

A previous E! News article reported that jewelry experts are estimating the center stone is between six and eight carats. The Daily Mail adds that Shelton used the same designer to make bracelets in the past for Gwen.

In his People’s Choice Awards speech last year, Blake shared, “Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefan… That’s S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration.”

Stefani Had Her Marriage to Gavin Rossdale Annulled

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair reported that Stefani was “finally granted” an annulment from her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, by the Catholic Church.

A source told US Weekly, “Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal… She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

The source added, “It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church.”

The process of annulling the marriage started in March 2019.

Blake and Gwen’s Wedding

Blake and Gwen became engaged on October 27; Blake popped the question in Oklahoma.

And what about the wedding, itself?

In December, Stefani told Ryan Seacrest “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” of the impending nuptials, “I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”

She continued, “Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

USA Today quoted Stefani as continuing, “It’s so funny to even say ‘engaged.’ It feels so weird… People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

According to the Daily Mail, the couple will marry in a chapel which Blake had built in Oklahoma, on the couple’s ranch.

An insider told US Weekly, “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help. It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”

From her marriage to Rossdale, Stefani has three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. A source says of Shelton, “He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

They added, “Blake is very close to Gwen’s boys. They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring.”

