“The Voice” coach and music superstar Gwen Stefani shared and rated her own throwback looks ahead of “The Voice” season 22.

Stefani became a coach on “The Voice” on season 7, and she has been a fixture on the show every few seasons since then. The singer-songwriter has been a coach on seasons 9, 12, 17, and 19. Now, she’s returning for season 22 of the show.

Stefani married Blake Shelton in 2021, and their relationship is sure to be a highlight for many viewers throughout season 22 of the competition. Another high point for viewers when Stefani is on the show is her fashion.

Stefani Rated Her Old Looks

In a new Instagram video, Stefani shared some throwback looks and put ratings on them.

“and the wardrobe will be even yummier this szn #TeamGwen,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The video included looks from past seasons including a gold and blue number with puffy sleeves that she rated 11/10, saying she loved the puffy sleeves, a feminine sequined top with a pink ribbon that she rated 50/10, adding, “I felt like Elle Woods!”

Then, she showed off a black and red outfit. She rated that one 100/10, writing, “i look like the emoji!”

Finally, Stefani shares a white and silver outfit that she paired with her classic curls and red lip.

“my fave one! dreamy :),” she wrote in the post.

Fans loved the throwbacks.

“Always best dressed,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “no but literally all these outfits are CHEFS KISS queen.”

“I’ve loved all of your outfits! Can’t wait to see what you wear for outfits this season of The Voice! Love you Gwen❤️,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Shelton & Stefani Aren’t Holding Back

Play

Video Video related to fans are obsessed with gwen stefani’s throwback ‘the voice’ looks 2022-08-25T10:20:13-04:00

Stefani and Shelton will not be holding back when it comes to their competitiveness now that they’re married, if a new trailer for the season shows the truth.

In the trailer, Camila Cabello asks the question, “Have you guys made a rule that you won’t get into real fights?”

Shelton responds, “No.”

“We’re gonna fight!” Stefani shares.

In a separate clip earlier on in the trailer, John Legend tells a contestant, “You got to pick between these two lovely people that happen to be married to each other.”

“You think I’m lovely?” Shelton asks Legend, leaning over and looking at him.

Later on in the trailer, Stefani tells an artist that she would love to be their coach for the season. Then, Shelton hits his block button.

“Are you serious?” Stefani asks.

Shelton then speaks into his microphone, saying, “Mute her microphone.”

Unless the rules have changed, however, Shelton cannot use his block on Stefani after she’s already turned around for an artist, so it was likely all in good fun.

Either way, the coaches seem to be putting their honeymoon phase behind them when it comes to the competition for this season of “The Voice.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 22