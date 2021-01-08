‘The Voice’ Coach Gets Marriage Annulled

Gwen Stefani announced her engagement to Blake Shelton late in 2020, but there was one problem still in the couple’s way before they could tie the knot. Stefani still wanted her marriage to Gavin Rossdale annulled.

According to Us Weekly, Stefani and Rossdale had their marriage officially annulled by the Catholic church. Without the annulment, Stefani and Shelton may not have been able to get married in a church, which is something they reportedly want.

“Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal,” a source told the outlet. “She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official.”

Stefani and Rossdale originally split in 2015.

Stefani Wants to Marry Shelton in a Church

Stefani and Shelton reportedly want to get married in a church, according to Us Weekly, so Stefani had been pushing for the annulment.

“It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church,” the source told Us Weekly.

Stefani had been pursuing an annulment for nearly a year, having first begun the process in March 2019. Us Weekly reported at the time that the process being delayed had put any marriage plans for Stefani and Shelton on hold until the annulment came through.

The reports on when and how the couple will get married vary from source to source with neither Shelton nor Stefani opening up about their current plans.

Shelton and Stefani Want to Get Married With Friends and Family Present

According to Us Weekly, the couple wants to wait to get married until they can have a large ceremony and reception to celebrate with their loved ones.

“COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families,” the source told the magazine. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted. Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends.”

That news was contradicted by a report by OK! Magazine when an inside source said that the plans revolving around the wedding have changed a lot, and they now include not inviting their Voice costars to the celebration.

“Before the pandemic there was talk about the couple having more than one wedding,” the source told the magazine. “One at their home in Oklahoma with family, and a second wedding in L.A. with all their celebrity pals. But those plans have changed, and now it will be just one simple ceremony with her kids, her brother, her family and his sister and his family.”

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement, and details on how it happened have been steadily coming out since then. Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

