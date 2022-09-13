Fans Have A Love-Hate Relationship with Gwen Stefani Performing at the Grand Ole Opry

Saturday, September 10 turned out to be a landmark event for “The Voice” coach, Gwen Stefani. She got to sing live on stage at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time. Although she performed virtually from Oklahoma during quarantine in 2020, this was her first time being live on the Opry stage, reports People.

“I’m so nervous, I’m so excited,” she told the crowd, which can be seen in the Instagram video below. “This is one of those things that you don’t dream about if you’re me,” the former No Doubt frontwoman continued, “and then all of a sudden I’m here with Blake Shelton.”

Shelton Introduced Stefani by Singing Their Duet

Stefani’s husband and “Voice” co-star, Blake Shelton, as a Grand Ole Opry member, is a veteran on the historic country music stage. However, on Saturday, he introduced two newbies. First, he presented winner of Season 18 of “The Voice,” Todd Tilghman.

As can be seen in the video, Shelton then told the audience “So I told y’all at the beginning that this was a very special night for me. It’s all about The Voice. Just like with Todd Tilghman, how long that performance had been coming… This next performance has been a long time coming also.”

Shelton then began to sing “Nobody but You,” which is the song he and Stefani released as a duet in 2020. After singing a few notes, a glittery pink figure with a big blonde ponytail began walking on stage and the crowd went wild. Stefani joined Shelton in the duet, which received one of two standing ovations for the couple that night, according to People. The second standing ovation came after they sang their other famous duet, “Happy Anywhere.”

Shelton proudly posted on Instagram, “I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness.”

According to The Daily Mail, prior to the performance, Stefani posted a backstage tour of the venue on Instagram stories. According to the outlet, “At the start of the clip, Gwen stated, ‘I’m just for the first time ever, arriving at the Grand Ole Opry.’”

Stefani had to be reassured that this was her first time there, according to The Daily Mail: The Instagram story presented the following interchange: “’Fun fact, I thought I had been to the Opry,’ Gwen explained. Blake jumped in, adding, ‘You sang on the Opry show, but it was during quarantine. We did it at Ole Red,’ which is a large bar and music venue also in Nashville that the country singer is in partnership with,” The Daily Mail clarified.

Social Media Had Very Mixed Reactions to Stefani’s Live Debut

Many fans were thrilled to see Stefani and Shelton performing together at the classic Nashville venue. “This gave me chills!!❤️❤️❤️ I love hearing them!” raved one Instagram fan. “Amazing! These two are magical,” commented another. “Love you both singing togeather You bring tears to my eyes,” another fan posted. “sooo deserving ❤️❤️❤️❤️ i love you guys,” wrote another.

Other social media users were not impressed. One poster asked, “Does she even care..? What would that even mean to her.” Another commented, “She is NOT a country singer. I have never liked her voice on any song she has ever been on…” Someone else responded, “That ruint that with her on there.” Another post read, “Just doesn’t feel right. Hope she didn’t get in the circle.”

“Not a fan and she can’t sing. You bring a straight up pop artist on that stage but won’t make Hank Williams Sr. a member?! SMH!!” another poster commented.

Fans of Shelton and Stefani can watch them on the premier of season 22 of “The Voice,” starting Monday, September 19 at 8pm ET on NBC.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Fans Are Furious with ‘Lame’ CMAs: ‘Not Watching’