Gwen Stefani Made Candid Confession to ‘The Voice’ Contestant

“The Voice” season 22 contestant Kevin Hawkins is moving on to the live shows on Gwen Stefani’s team after starting the season on Team Blake Shelton. Before the live shows begin airing, the contestant shared some information about what happens behind the scenes on the show.

Hawkins told Hello! Magazine about a conversation he had with Gwen Stefani.

“The most surprising thing about Gwen to me was when she stated that she felt as though she wouldn’t be able to make it through a singing competition such as ‘The Voice,'” the contestant told the outlet.

He added, “It’s crazy because she’s my coach and she knows the industry inside and out and the advice she gives is spot on. I was stunned to hear her say that because I think she’s a great singer. This also lets you know she’s human. We all have those thoughts about ourselves at times. We all have insecurities and for her to share hers made me love her even more.”

Hawkins called his coach “pure and a breath of fresh air.”

Hawkins Says He & Stefani Will Collaborate After the Show

Hawkins told Hello! that, while Stefani has not asked him for fashion advice, he’s hoping to collaborate with her when their time on “The Voice” together comes to an end.

“She didn’t ask me for fashion tips directly because we know Gwen is a fashion ICON but we definitely will be collaborating I’m sure after the show,” he shared.

Hawkins is getting a lot of love on social media ahead of the live shows, and he appreciates it. On a recent post by “The Voice” official Instagram account, he opened up about feeling anxious ahead of his performance in the Knockout rounds.

“I am literally in tears my performance anxiety was on 10 that day because I was going against my closest friends on the show we all sound so good I love you @thedryes and @bodie,” he wrote in the comments.

Hawkins was one of the few four-chair turns in the Blind Auditions, and two coaches tried to steal him after the Knockout Round when both Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani pressed their button for him.

“I could not see him walk out,” Cabello said after pressing her button. She added, “I’ve always though that you had crazy star power. When you sing something and I feel something in my heart, I can’t let somebody like that go, because I like people that are the whole package.”

Stefani told the artist, “Your performance, for me, was flawless. Just everything about you. Your style, just your energy, I think we would be great together.”

He ultimately went with Team Gwen, where he’ll stay for the remainder of his time on the show.

What Do ‘The Voice’ Teams Look Like Going Into Live Shows?

There are six artists per team going into the live shows when fans take over deciding which artists move on and which get sent home.

Here’s what those teams look like going into the next round of the competition:

Team Blake:

Austin Montgomery

Brayden Lape

Eva Ullmann

Bodie

Rowan Grace

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Camila:

Steven McMorran

Devix

Andrew Igbokidi

Morgan Myles

Eric Who

Kate Kalvach

Team Legend:

Emma Grooke

The Marilynds

Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Sasha Hurtado

Team Gwen:

Cara Brindisi

Justin Aaron

Daysia

Alyssa Witrado

Kique

Kevin Hawkins

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Live shows begin airing on Monday, November 14.