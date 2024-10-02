Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Big Family Update: ‘We’re so Grateful’

Country music star Blake Shelton and his wife, “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, have welcomed a new family member into their home.

On September 26, 2024, Stefani, 54, took to Instagram to share that she and Shelton are now parents to a kitten they found and nursed back to health.

“This is Corn Shelton. The day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. We’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family,” she captioned an Instagram video.

Shelton and Stefani have been married since 2021.

Fans Reacted to Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s New Kitten

After seeing Stefani’s post, many fans flocked to the comments section to react to the newest Shelton family member.

“Awww this makes me so happy that you saved him and gave him LOVE …i do my best to save kitties in LA,” one person wrote.

“Welcome to the good life, Corn. You sure picked the right family,” someone else added.

“So Beautiful. Thank you for rescuing this precious kitty. At first he didn’t look so good & then he hollers out with a strong Hello (meow). Can’t match that. All your care & love gave this little precious kitty the will to live. God Bless You Both,” a third comment read.

“Glad he chose you all! So happy for your sweet blended family. If I wasn’t happily married I’d like a good guy like Blake! You make a super couple,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Stefani and Shelton are definitely animal lovers. According to People magazine, the musicians have at least one other cat, two dogs named Betty and Ginger, and a slew of farm animals on their Oklahoma ranch.

Blake Shelton Loves Being a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Though they don’t have any biological children together, Shelton and Stefani have a full house; she has three kids from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton has really enjoyed being a stepdad to the boys and has expressed such in various interviews over the years.

“They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into,” Shelton told People magazine in a story published in December 2022.

“It’s a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it’s the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you,” he added.

In a more recent interview — this time with Entertainment Tonight in April 2024 — Shelton shared a little bit of insight on how becoming a (bonus) parent changed him.

“I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], ‘I have to take a step back.’ When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid… I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true,” he said.

READ NEXT: Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Recalls ‘Devastating’ Time