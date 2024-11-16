Fans Can’t Believe How Different Gwen Stefani Looks

“The Voice” mentor Gwen Stefani is doing the media rounds in anticipation of releasing her new album, and fans had a lot to say about her latest appearance.

Stefani did a segment with HSN and teased a clip of it via her Instagram page. Many of her followers gushed over how beautiful she looked. However, quite a few people also suggested she looked like an entirely different person.

“That looks nothing like Gwen Stefani. She’s pretty and looks young, but not like herself at all,” suggested one Instagram commenter.

“Yep – it’s not her,” commented another.

Gwen Stefani’s HSN Appearance Sparked a Mixed Reaction From Fans

In an Instagram post shared by Stefani on November 13, fans got a glimpse of her HSN appearance.

In the caption, she urged everybody to tune into HSN on November 15 to catch the segment if they missed it when it first aired.

HSN shared several still photos from the interview via their Instagram page a couple of days earlier, on November 11.

Fans swarmed the comments section of Stefani’s post to share their thoughts on it all. Many noted their excitement over the new music set to debut.

Several people added notes about Stefani’s look for the interview. Much of the commentary was positive, but negative notes were left on the Instagram post too.

“Look so amazing and full of positive energy,” one Instagram user gushed.

“Gwen love your hair looking so natural and beautiful. You are so talented and beautiful,” a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “You look lovely Gwen, I’m already loving the releases!!!”

“Aging so gracefully. Just beautiful Gwen,” read a different comment.

“Literally aged backwards,” raved another Instagram user.

“Gwen is still exactly the same as she was 30 years ago….ever young and naturally beautiful,” gushed a separate fan.

As positive as many of the notes were, some commenters questioned how different Stefani looked than what they were accustomed to seeing.

Someone else questioned, “Her face looks different?”

“I love Gwen. I just wish celebrity (sic) could normalize gracefully ageing (sic). All this work makes them all look the same,” suggested another commenter.

Others said the Stefani didn’t look like herself at all.

Stefani also shared the short video clip via the social media site X, and one response read, “Who is that?”

Stefani Gained Confidence Doing a Duet With Husband Blake Shelton

As NME noted on October 29, Stefani’s new album is her first in seven years. She revealed that her duet “Purple Irises” with her husband, fellow “The Voice” mentor Blake Shelton, became the inspiration for the new album.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I get it now. I can’t rely on anyone else – it has to be my honest truth and my musical direction,” she noted.

Stefani continued, “And once I got that confidence from that song, it all started to happen pretty fast.”

She told NME the album’s feel was inspired by the music she listened to as a child. Stefani mentioned artists such as the Eagles, Steely Dan, and Hall & Oates, and she described the style as “yacht music.”

“I want to write music that feels like [yacht rock] music because there’s more chords in it, there’s more melody, and I really feel like I ended up getting there with this album.”