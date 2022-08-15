Why Gwen Stefani Gets Annoyed with Blake Shelton: ‘It Makes Me So Mad.’

Even fairy tale love stories have glitches. Although “Voice” coaches and spouses Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are, for the most part, a blissfully happy couple, there is one thing that really bothers Stefani. She wants her husband to write more original songs.

A Point of Contention

Stefani shared on a DJ Khaled “The First One” podcast in 2021, “I wish he would write with me, but he doesn’t really write anymore. We’ve actually written three songs together. We wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs. But he just doesn’t like writing that much. It makes me so mad.”

According to CelebAnswers, “Although Blake Shelton has co-written a number of his own songs, he does not write most of his own music. He prefers to let his songwriters and producers pen his tracks, and views his role to be that of a singer rather than a writer.”

Stefani, on the other hand, is an avid songwriter. She has been writing songs since her brother left No Doubt, and she took over the songwriting duties for her former band, according to iHeart Radio. In fact, according to the outlet, “Ultimately, Stefani wants the world to know her as a songwriter above everything else. ‘That’s the one thing that gives me that identity or that feeling that I’m actually using my purpose in the world,’ she said.”

Stefani co-wrote every song on her 2004 debut solo album, “Love. Angel. Music. Baby,” reports Classic Rock History.com. The mother of three has also co-written songs with Shelton, including, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Those collaborative experiences fueled Stefani’s desire for Shelton to share her passion for songwriting.

Shelton Comes Through

Of course, it’s not as if Shelton never writes songs. In fact, he confessed in a November 15, 2021 Today interview, “You know, Gwen’s always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.” Shelton was referring to “We Can Reach the Stars,” which he sang to her as his vows at their wedding on July 3, 2021.

Shelton also co-wrote “Over You” with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert in 2011, which she recorded. On the whole, however, Shelton prefers to leave the songwriting to others.

Shelton does help Stefani with songwriting in his own way, by letting her bounce ideas off of him and discuss what works and what doesn’t. As she told DJ Khaled, “”I really rely on him a lot for what his taste is. He knows all genres from being on [The Voice] you know what I’m saying? He has a really good ear for hits, or just songs that are just the ones that we all like. So, I definitely lean on him a lot.”

Starting this fall, the happy couple will be competing instead of collaborating when season 22 of “The Voice” returns on Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET. Although both of them have coached on the show at the same time before, this is the first time they will be competing as husband and wife.

Stefani told NBC Insider, “Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal. Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

